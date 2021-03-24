Final Fantasy mobile game has been cancelled

Square Enix has officially cancelled the mobile version of Final Fantasy 11, the popular massively multiplayer online game where players could band together to explore the mystical lands of Vana’diel.

Final Fantasy 11 was being co-developed by Square Enix and Nexon for mobile devices as early as 2015, and there has been precious little info about the project ever since. The reason for the cancellation is unknown, but it’s likely that the project hadn’t progressed well enough given the six years of near radio silence.

The project was initially going to be titled Final Fantasy 11 R, and had an estimated release date of 2016. Obviously, 2016 came and went without a hint of Final Fantasy 11 R’s progress, and it’s likely that other mobile Final Fantasy projects took precedence in the time since, including Brave Exvius and Dissidia: Opera Omnia.

The cancellation of Final Fantasy 11 on mobile devices is sad to see, but at least fans won’t be left wondering about the state of the project anymore. If you’re curious, though, Final Fantasy 11 is still playable on PC, with the game receiving updates long after its initial 2002 release.

From one fantasy to another

For players looking for a more modern MMO experience, Final Fantasy 14 Online is also available to play on PC via Windows and Steam, Mac, PS4 and PS5. Final Fantasy 14 boasts a generous free trial that includes the base game and the first expansion, so if you’re after a robust multiplayer experience, you might find what you’re looking for here.

While it seems like Final Fantasy 11 could be winding down after nearly 20 years of live service, Final Fantasy 14 shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The game’s next major patch launches on April 13, and its fourth expansion - Endwalker - is scheduled for release later this year.