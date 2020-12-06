England vs France live stream: how to watch Nations Cup rugby final from anywhere today

Eddie Jones' men host Les Bleus on Sunday for the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup Final at Twickenham - read on for our guide explaining how to get an England vs France live stream - including ways to watch online for FREE in some countries!

The French come into the finale with a severely depleted squad following a dispute with the Top 14 league, which has prevented coach Fabien Galthié from several of first-choice stars including scrum-half Antoine Dupont and skipper Virimi Vakatawa.

It means none of the French starting XV that secured a 24-17 win over England in February's Six Nations clash will now feature on Sunday.

England vs France live stream Kick-off for England vs France is scheduled for 2pm GMT in the UK on Sunday, December 6, which is 9am ET / 6am PT in the US. The match is set to place at Twickenham with a limited number of fans in the stadium. Full TV and streaming options are below, and with the help of a good VPN you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are and tune in just like you would at home.

Despite the second-string make-up of his opponents, England coach Eddie Jones will demand that his players don't take their foot of the gas and secure the silverware.

The hosts will themselves have to shuffle the pack somewhat, with centre Jonathan Joseph unavailable for this clash thanks to a calf problem. Twenty-year-old Wasps forward Alfie Barbeary could make his England debut, while Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga are both back from injury.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an England vs France live stream.

More sport: how to watch a NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch an England vs France live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a FREE England vs France Autumn Nations Cup live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to the lions share of Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including today's England vs France finale, which kicks off at 2pm GMT. The build-up starts at 1.30pm. Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. If you're not a member, it costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup final rugby online and live stream England vs France in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and its where you can live stream the England vs France final, which kicks off at 9am ET/ 6am PT today (Sunday, December 6). You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

England vs France live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Australia

If you don't mind a late night/early morning, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup finalein Australia, with England vs France kicking off at 1am AEDT on Monday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

England vs France: how to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup final live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup final in New Zealand is Sky Sport , and England vs France kicks off at 3am NZDT on Monday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.