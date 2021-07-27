Double your data with these brilliant iPhone 12, 12 mini and iPhone 11 deals

If you're someone who powers through data each and every month, you'll need a phone contract filled to the brim with data. Luckily, a recent promotion from Affordable Mobiles is offering just that.

Across a few key iPhones and a budget Samsung device for the Android fans, you can currently get double the data. This includes iPhone 12 deals, the smaller mini and older iPhone 11, plus the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

All of these contracts fall on the O2 network, come with no upfront costs and compared to the rest of the market, are some of the best overall prices around for these devices.

We've listed the options for you to compare below with data caps including 200GB for the iPhones and 80GB for the Samsung device.

These phone deals in full:

Who is Affordable Mobiles?

Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.

It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.

It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.