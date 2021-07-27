Double your data with these brilliant iPhone 12, 12 mini and iPhone 11 deals

If you're someone who powers through data each and every month, you'll need a phone contract filled to the brim with data. Luckily, a recent promotion from Affordable Mobiles is offering just that.
Across a few key iPhones and a budget Samsung device for the Android fans, you can currently get double the data. This includes iPhone 12 deals, the smaller mini and older iPhone 11, plus the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
All of these contracts fall on the O2 network, come with no upfront costs and compared to the rest of the market, are some of the best overall prices around for these devices.
We've listed the options for you to compare below with data caps including 200GB for the iPhones and 80GB for the Samsung device.
These phone deals in full:
iPhone 12: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront |
100GB 200GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
This iPhone 12 deal is fantastic, especially for those who don't want any upfront costs. You're only paying £41 a month for 200GB of data on O2 - double the original data cap. However, if you don't mind what network you're on, this Three deal with unlimited data is slightly cheaper.View Deal
iPhone 12 mini: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront |
100GB 200GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
Cheaper and a more comfortable size compared to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini is another great choice. With the data cap boost, you'll get 200GB of data. While this isn't the strongest iPhone 12 mini deal on the market, it does lead the way for O2.
View Deal
iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront|
100GB 200GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
If you like the pricing of the iPhone 12 mini above but want a larger handset, this iPhone 11 could be a great alternative. Like the other deals, it offers 200GB of data and nothing upfront. You'll then be paying £35 a month for it.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront|
40GB 80GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
The cheapest of the lot comes from Samsung with the Galaxy S20 FE. Here you'll only pay £30 a month and with the boosted data cap, you'll receive 80GB of data which, for most people, will prove to be a very comfortable amount of data.
View Deal
Who is Affordable Mobiles?
Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.
It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.
It offers next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.
