Don't want a 5G iPhone? Apple just brought iPhone 11 deals way down in price

The iPhone 12 is finally here, offering Apple's latest iteration of the notorious Apple handset. But for most people, it's going to be an investment that is just a little bit too pricey.

Luckily, there is a side-effect to Apple's launches. With the iPhone 12 now here, both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 saw considerable drops in price, now making them more affordable than ever.

For the base iPhone 11, you're now paying just $599/£599 and the older iPhone XR has gone all the way down to $499/£499. While neither of these devices are going to be as powerful as the new iPhone 12, they are now a lot cheaper.

Apple's new iPhone XR and iPhone 11 deals in full:

iPhone 11 64GB | SIM-free | £729 £599 | $699 $599

The iPhone 11 was easily the best value of Apple's trio from last year and now, it's even better value. After the price drop, you're paying just £599/$599. That then makes this the perfect choice for anyone who isn't interested in the iPhone 12.

iPhone XR 64GB | SIM-free | £629 £499 | $599 $499

If you're not so interested in the costs available above from the iPhone 11, you can go even cheaper by going for the older iPhone XR. It has also seen a price drop, now costing just £499/$499 - that makes this almost as cheap as the iPhone SE.

