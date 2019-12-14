Crawford vs Kavaliauskas live stream: how to watch the fight online from anywhere

Terence Crawford will be looking to defend his WBO welterweight for the third time on Saturday night in New York and maintain one of the best current records in boxing. Can he maintain that run? You watch all the action as it happens by reading our Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas live stream guide below.

Having seen off Jose Benavidez Jr last year and then Britain's Amir Khan in a dominant display back in April, the American now boasts an unblemished 35-0-0, having finished nine out of his last ten opponents by knockout.

Terence Crawford vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas - when and where What date is it? It's fight night! Crawford vs Kavaliauskas is happening today - Saturday, December 14. What time is it? The fight is expected to start no earlier than 9pm ET, 6pm PT. So that's an early morning/late night 2am GMT in the UK. Where is it? The boxing is taking place at New York's famous Madison Square Garden.

Crawford's next challenger comes in the form of rugged Lithuanian bruiser Egidijus Kavaliauskas who is also undefeated after 22 fights, with 17 knock-outs, meaning someone's impeccable record will have to go.

The 31-year-old challenger has also faced some demanding fights on his way to this clash, having seen off David Avanesyan, Juan Carlos Abreu, and most recently Ray Robinson back in March.

It's all set up to be a fascinating battle and the good news is that it's being broadcast live around the world. Read on to discover how you can watch a Crawford vs Kavaliauskas live stream.

Live stream Crawford vs Kavaliauskas from outside your country

If you've been looking forward to this fight and already know where to watch, your plans may be scuppered if you're out of the country when it's on. That's because broadcasters geo-block their coverage if you try to watch from abroad.

But there's a clever workaround for this, which is perfectly legal (assuming the broadcaster's Ts&Cs allow it) and it involves using a piece of software called a VPN - better that than trying to get some dodgy stream from Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - in this case, back in your home country. And our best rated option ExpressVPN is ideal for this, as it's available on a whole host of Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets and more.

Live stream Crawford vs Kavaliauskas in the US for FREE!

The good news for US fight fans with cable is that the clash at the Garden isn't pay-per-view and will be shown on ESPN, with the main event set to start at around 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Cord cutter? Then cast your eyes below to see which service you can sign up to and watch anyway. Almost all of them have free trials, so theoretically you can watch this bout for free! Outside the US this weekend? Scroll up the page and take a look at our advice for using a VPN to watch the boxing .

How watch the Crawford vs Kavaliauskas fight in the UK

We've looked and we've looked (and we've looked) and we can't find any news of a broadcaster in the UK showing the action from New York in all his mean, lean glory this weekend. If that changes, we'll be sure to let you know. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Crawford vs Kavaliauskas in Australia

As with the UK, there's no confirmed broadcaster of the main event, nor its undercard in Australia. Should the situation change, we'll be sure to update this page.

If you're Down Under and still fancy watching the fight, you do still have the option of using one of our best VPNs as described above a go.