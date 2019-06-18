Could Sony be about to announce an affordable Xperia 1?

Sony has just released the Sony Xperia 1, its top-end phone designed for movie-watching and film-making, but there are whispers of its successor, or spin-off, already and a leaked photo of the product has given these rumors a face.

The photo, posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo by user Zackbuks shows a phone that looks a lot like the Sony Xperia 1, except with a camera bump down one side of the rear of the phone instead of the center.

Other than the different placement of the rear camera bump, the leaked image looks a lot like the Sony Xperia 1, leading many to believe the picture shows a spin-off device instead of an altogether new Sony phone.

We've heard rumors circulating about a Sony Xperia 1s or 1v, two versions of the Sony Xperia 1 that the company is purportedly working on. We're not sure where these rumors started, and the company hasn't said anything on the matter so take this all with a pinch of salt.

The leaked photo. Image credit: Zackbuks

The Sony Xperia 1 costs $949 / £849 (roughly AU$1,365), so it's not exactly an affordable device, and it makes sense that Sony would at least consider a more inexpensive version. Samsung and Apple did the same with the Samsung Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR respectively, and both products seemed to have proved popular.

Whether the leaked photo shows an early version of an upcoming Sony phone, or just a prototype that'll never see the light of day, it at least suggests there might be another version of the Sony Xperia 1 on the way. Whether that's the 1s, 1v, or something totally different, we'll be sure to find out eventually.

Alternatively, this could be an early leak of Sony's next flagship, perhaps the Sony Xperia 2, but since it looks so similar to the Xperia 1 we wouldn't be so sure. Whatever happens with Sony's next smartphone, we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we do.

