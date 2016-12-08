Cortana finally comes to iOS and Android in the UK

In a better late than never move, Microsoft has revealed that it’s finally going to bring its Cortana app to Android and iOS devices in the UK. Not only that, it'll have a brand new look and feel with extended functionality.

The updates Microsoft has brought to the Cortana app are the result of listening to consumer feedback which called for a more simplified layout and more useful features.

As a result the new design has been optimized for mobile, featuring quick action buttons and voice control that will pull your most frequently used widgets and important reminders onto the Cortana landing page for easy access.

Faster and simpler

This means all your important information is only a click away and you won’t have to use voice control quite as often, which is great for those hesitant to shout “Hey Cortana!” when they’re sitting in a busy and quiet office. We imagine that's most people.

To encourage you to rely on Cortana across all your platforms, Cortana will also work between your PC and mobile apps, meaning that if you set a reminder on your PC it’ll carry over to your smartphone and vice versa.

Another useful platform crossover is the ability to keep track of your phone calls through your PC. If you receive a phonecall when you’re on your PC and you can’t answer it, you can simply tell Cortana to send a ‘call you later’ text without ever having to pick up your phone.

The Cortana Android app is available through the Play Store right now, and the iOS app will be coming in the next few weeks.

You can see how Cortana compares to the competition in the video below.