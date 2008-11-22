Asus unleashes Eee Top touchscreen PC

Asus already has one of the biggest hits of recent times

We've known about it for months and, at last, it's finally available to buy – the Eee Top touchscreen PC is on sale in Taiwan now and we'll be getting ours before long too.

It's no surprise that Asus has gone for its domestic customers first, but it is unusual that the UK will be the next market to have a stab at the newest Eee model.

Atom inside

We don't have precise details yet, but the first Top is selling for NT$18,900 (New Taiwan dollars), which is the equivalent of about £380.

The 15.6-inch model is the first to arrive and is powered by a 1.6GHz Intel Atom N270 CPU. As expected, that comes along with Windows XP, 1GB of RAM, a 160GB hard drive and a 1.3-megapixel webcam.

Standard specs

Although those are distinctly entry-level specs, the main draw to the Top will be its touch-sensitive screen, making it something of a cross between a Tablet PC and an information terminal similar to those found in airports and other public places.

Asus clearly hopes the simple approach to the touch interface will prove popular, as it plans to sell five million Tops over the next two years. Larger 20- and 22-inch models are expected in the first half of next year.