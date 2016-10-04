Gigabyte's new GTX 1080 is a cool customer that'll blow you away

Gigabyte has revealed a new GTX 1080 graphics card which boasts one-click overclocking along with a 'turbo fan' cooling system, and it promises to pitch up at a palatable price.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Turbo OC 8G's core specs consist of a base clock of 1632MHz with boost to 1771MHz in gaming mode, and a base speed of 1657MHz with boost to 1797MHz in OC (overclocked) mode.

The cooling is the main point of differentiation here, the aforementioned turbo fan system consisting of a large fan at the rear of the card sucking air in, and then blowing it out of the back of your PC to keep a lid on the ambient temperature inside your case.

Copper heatpipes are used to help further with efficient cooling, and they're designed to maximize contact with the GPU itself, as most vendors are doing these days, again to aid with better performance when battling heat.

All in all, the cooling system sounds quite neat and will hopefully manage to keep a lid on the noise.

Easy to fit

Although the dimensions of the card aren't yet specified in the spec on Gigabyte's website, the company says that it will have a "compact profile" and will be easy to install. It's worth noting that it runs with a single 8-pin power connector.

You also get one-click overclocking courtesy of the vendor's Xtreme utility which makes it easy for even the less tech-savvy to pep up their card a bit.

Hopefully this GTX 1080 will have a tempting price tag, because as Tech Powerup, which spotted the launch of the card, observes, this is likely to be Gigabtye's cheapest 1080 offering. Nothing has been confirmed on the pricing front yet, but it'll be interesting to see where the tag is pitched.

In other recent Nvidia news, we've been hearing a fair bit of buzz about the seriously juiced-up GTX 1080 Ti, which is expected to be unveiled in January – quite possibly at CES.