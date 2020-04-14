Cheap Fitbit deals are everywhere thanks to the Charge 4 release

The Fitbit Charge 4 is here, and that means there are plenty of cheap Fitbit deals to be found as older models receive price cuts across the US and UK. You'll find the latest version available for $149.99 in the US, with the UK receiving stock on the 15th at £129.99, but if you're looking to save cash on a previous release you can find plenty Fitbit deals coming in far cheaper right now.

That's right, the Fitbit Charge 3 is now on sale for $129.95 / £89.99, offering a stylish fitness tracker with a gorgeous OLED screen and all the exercise and heart monitoring you could ask for. There are some new features and enhancements on the new version, however, that might make that $20 leap to the Charge 4 seem more than reasonable, so be sure to check out the latest model as well. On top of that, we're also seeing discounts on other lines, like this Fitbit Versa down to just $169.99 in the US and £124.99 in the UK. The powerful Fitbit Versa 2 is also available for just £159 at John Lewis in the UK.

Whichever Fitbit is right for you, we've tracked all the best prices and compared all the top retailers to bring you our favorite offers right here.

Fitbit deals: US

Cheap Fitbit deals in the US

Fitbit Inspire | $99.95 $69.95 at B&H Photo

The Fitbit Inspire is the ultimate cheap fitness tracker if you're looking for excellent monitoring at a low price. With all-day tracking and an OLED touchscreen display, the Fitbit Inspire is designed to offer simple calorie and exercise tracking incredibly well. Plus, you can save $30 at B&H Photo this week.

Fitbit Charge 3 | $149.95 $129.95 at B&H Photo

Save $20 on the Fitbit Charge 3 courtesy of the latest release hitting shelves. You're picking up the same OLED display but dropping some of the new backlight features and picking up all the usual apps minus Spotify and Agenda - a new calendar program. If you can live without your tunes and schedule on your wrist, this is an excellent proposition from B&H Photo.



Fitbit Versa | $199 $169.99 at B&H Photo

Save $30 on the original Fitbit Versa at B&H Photo. This is a fitness tracker that marries high quality calorie and sport monitoring with excellent smartphone integration and notification alerts. You're picking up an all-rounder here with a nice discount to boot.

Fitbit deals: UK

Cheap Fitbit deals in the UK

Fitbit Inspire HR | £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Not only is this super cheap fitness tracker perfectly primed to monitor your heart rate, exercise, calories, steps and sleep, but you'll also receive smartphone notifications through it as well. That's usually a feature reserved for slightly more expensive models, so take advantage of that £20 price drop if you're looking for a cheap all-rounder.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £129 £89.99 at Currys

You can save £40 on the Fitbit Charge 3 at Currys this week, an extra £10 down from their sale last month. If you're looking to track your heart rate, calories burned, steps, and sleep, you'll find the perfect cheap fitness tracker in the Charge 3. With 7 days of battery life also, it's sure to last the distance.

Fitbit Versa | £199 £124.99 at Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa offers a slightly cheaper but definitely bulkier fitness tracker this week. You're still grabbing excellent monitoring features as well as smartphone integration and swimproof design, but losing the built-in Alexa features, dropping some battery life and AMOLED screen of the newer model. You'll find it for £75 off at Amazon right now, so if you're looking for an all-in-one deal at a lower price you won't be disappointed.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199 £159 at John Lewis

If you want your cheap fitness tracker to function more like a smartwatch without losing any of your monitoring features, the Fitbit Versa 2 refuses to compromise on both fronts. With smartphone notifications, Alexa, Spotify and Deezer compatibility, as well as a host of boosted fitness features like on-screen coaching, this £40 saving on the Fitbit Versa 2 is a steal.

Fitbit Charge 4: What's new?

If you'd rather splash out on the latest Fitbit fitness tracker, you won't be disappointed. The Fitbit Charge 4 looks similar to the previous Charge 3 released only last year, but builds on core features and design in a number of ways. NFC is now standard for contactless payments, a feature only implemented on special editions of the previous model, and the Charge is also the first Fitbit to offer full built-in GPS - perfect if you're looking to use your exercise time to run.

Fitbit has also added Spotify music compatibility to the smartwatch and boosted its ability to monitor sleep. Plus, the new Active Zone Minutes feature measures the rate of your fat burn, heart rate, and cardio movement to set specific point-based goals for extra motivation and in-depth tracking.

Where to buy the Fitbit Charge 4

The Fitbit Charge 4 is now available to buy from a range of retailers, and launches at a price of $149.95 / £129.99 / AU$229.95.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is now available to buy from a range of retailers, and launches at a price of $149.95 / £129.99 / AU$229.95.