Carphone Warehouse has launched the UK's cheapest iPhone SE and 11 deals

Black Friday might still be a good few weeks away but that hasn't stopped retailers from starting the fun early. And when it comes to early Black Friday iPhone deals, Carphone Warehouse has made the first major attack.

On two of the most popular smartphones on the market - the iPhone SE and 11 - Carphone Warehouse has dramatically reduced prices, offering the UK's cheapest plans on both handsets.

Go for iPhone 11 deals and you'll see its recent price drop kicking in with Carphone offering the device for as little as £29.99 a month. Go for the even cheaper iPhone SE deals and prices start at just £23.99 a month.

These Black Friday phone deals are available to you with 20GB of data on the iD Mobile network. That's Carphone Warehouse's own network which piggybacks off of the coverage and speeds of Three.

You can find out more about these bargain iPhone deals below.

These early Black Friday iPhone deals in full:

What are the iPhone SE and iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

The cheapest of Apple's ex-flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing. Even with the iPhone 12 now here, it continues to be a winner thanks to its recent price drop.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.



iPhone SE review



The iPhone SE is exciting for one single reason - it's a cheap iPhone. It's been years since Apple offered us a budget handset, but the SE 2020 is clearly that. It comes at almost half the price of the iPhone 11 while offering some solid 2020 specs.

4K video, Apple's A13 Bionic processor, wireless charging, increased battery size and an IP67 rating are among the more impressive features of this device. To lower the price, however, Apple has gone back to the design of the iPhone 8, brought the number camera lenses down to just one and dropped the screen quality.

Overall, this falls in place as the best budget device Apple has right now, coming way under its more recent devices in price, while still offering some impressive specs to outdo the iPhone 8, 7 and other such devices.

Who is Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.

Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there is a number of factors that helps Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.