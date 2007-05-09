Mio's new satnav systems revealed

The Mio 520t portable sat-nav combines a 4.3-inch widescreen display with a split-screen view that enables you to see route and journey information at the same time

Mio Technology Europe has launched four new portable satnav devices.

The Mio C320, C320t, C520 and C520t all come with a 10.9cm widescreen display, Tele Atlas route mapping and Traffic Message Channel (TMC) reports. The four also include speed camera warnings out of the box, the company says.

Each Mio satnav has a split-screen display. This enables you to see route directions in one half of the screen, and information about your journey in the other. Information includes time and distance to destination, next four manoeuvres, traffic congestion information and selected Points of Interest (POI).

The speed camera alerts are free for the first year, Mio says. You can also add your own speed camera locations and share them with others via the Mio website.

Specific details for each model are given below:

Mio C320 / C320t features

Maps of 22 Western European countries, pre-installed on the internal 1GB flash memory

New anti-glare 4.3-inch widescreen TFT display

New split screen view splitting map and journey/POI/TMC information

New easy-to-use 'click-in', in-car power cradle design with a powerful speaker

The C320t will be supplied with a TMC-enabled version of the cradle (available as accessory for the C320).

Larger touch-screen buttons and new predictive keyboard feature for simpler address entry

400MHz processor and the SiRFstarIII GPS receiver

Speed camera warnings out-of-the box, with free updates for one year

USB 2.0 for fast download connection and SD/MMC card slot for memory expansion

Priced at £240 and £300 respectively

Mio C520 / C520t features

As above, but with: