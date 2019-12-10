Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e deal right now and you will be rewarded with £100 back

It's almost Christmas, the season of giving and caring, which is why Samsung has gone all in and got everyone the kind of thoughtful present that only a distant uncle or relative you don't really know can give - cold, hard cash.

Across a range of Samsung's mid-range handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy S10e, A80, A70 and A50, you can currently land yourself up to £100 in cashback from Samsung.

And the really great news is that this isn't exclusive to just Samsung's website. There is a massive range of retailers getting involved allowing you to get the cashback with SIM-free and contract Samsung phone deals from a wide range of retailers.

Of course, with over 40 retailers involved that doesn't really narrow down your choices. However, we think that the real standout choice here comes from Samsung Galaxy S10e deals. We've picked out the best offers with cashback on this phone and listed them below.

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals with cashback:

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Argos | SIM-free | £669 £599 + £100 cashback

As soon as Black Friday was over, a host of retailers went and upped the SIM-free price of the Samsung Galaxy S10e. Now, the cheapest offer comes from Argos. At £599 this falls a whole £70 below the rest of the competition. Throw in the £100 cashback and there's a bargain right in front of your eyes.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e: at Affordable Mobiles | £9 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm + £100 cashback

There's a lot going on with this offer so stay with us. Firstly, you're getting that £100 cashback which is the star feature of this deal. But secondly, exclusively for TechRadar readers you can knock the upfront cost down to £9. That paired with EE's speeds and the 30GB of data make it a sold decision for anyone. Total cost over 24 months is £653 (after cashback)View Deal

How does this Samsung cashback work?

Right now Samsung is offering cashback on a massive host of devices, including the Galaxy S10e. If you buy the handset from a wide range of retailers (see the full list here) they will throw in £100 in cashback for you.

All you have to do is purchase an eligible device (the one above) before December 25 and then head to this link and click claim now. Then, Samsung reviews your order and says it will put the money in your bank in 30 days - voila, all done.

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as its brothers the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus but, it more than makes up for that with its impressively affordable pricing.

Whether its due to its bright, 5.8-inch AMOLED display, the internal 3100mAh battery or the dual camera set-up, this feels like a phone pushing past its price tag with ease. It even offers up an IP68 rating and more than enough processing power to get you through most tasks.

Find out more with our Samsung Galaxy S10e review

Not in the UK or want to check out what else is available? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S10e prices in your area.