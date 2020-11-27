Black Friday headphones deals: unbelievable savings on the best wireless earbuds

These are some of the best Black Friday headphones deals we've seen so far: right now, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at their lowest ever price in the US and the UK.

In these stunning Black Friday deals the Sony WF-1000XM3 cost just $168 in the US and £149 in the UK, saving you over $60 / £70. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Lowest price Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: $229 $168 at Best Buy

Save over $61 on the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen so far for the Sony WF-1000XM3. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation, brilliant sound, and a fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Lowest price Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £220 £149 at Amazon

In the UK you can save over £70 on the premium wireless earbuds at Amazon. With excellent active noise cancellation, unbeatable sound quality, and a long-lasting battery, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are a great purchase this Black Friday.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best earbuds you can buy right now and a perennial favorite here at TechRadar.

Rated highly in both our review and buying guides, they're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-cancelling earbuds that still manage to come in at a reasonable price. While the noise-cancelling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear cousins, they still square up to anything offered from the likes of Apple and Bose - and with great battery life to boot.

Prefer over-ear headphones? In the US, you can also get the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM3 for $214.99, saving you $135 – and there's even a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal to snap up if you want the newest model, with Amazon slashing the price from $349.99 to $278.

While the latest Sony headphones haven't been discounted in the UK just yet, you can still get a £100 saving on the WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, bringing the price down to just £219.

There are cheap Sony headphones available too, which means there's a Black Friday headphones deal out there for every budget – you can find all the best deals below, kicking off with the US. If you're in the UK, scroll down to find the best Sony headphones deals in your area.

More Sony headphone deals (US)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $214.99 at Focus Camera

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself loads of cash in the process thanks to this top early Black Friday deal from Amazon. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but you'll need to be quick if you want to grab the noise-cancelling cans at this price. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earbuds: $39.99 $18 at Amazon

Save over 50% on these Sony wireless earbuds, which come with 15 hours of battery life, inbuilt microphones for making calls, and 9mm drivers for crisp, clear sound.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: $248 $123 at Amazon

This is an incredible 50% discount on these bassy headphones from Sony, which come with 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls, and active noise cancellation.



Sony WH-XB700 EXTRA BASS Wireless Headphones: $129.99 $78 at Amazon

Looking for something a little cheaper? These Sony cans don't come with noise cancellation, but they do boast a 30-hour battery life, a compact on-ear design, and built-in Alexa.View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $129.99 $68 at Amazon

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Amazon, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by over $61. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.View Deal

More Sony headphone deals (UK)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest deal we've ever seen, but with over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price.

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: £50 £29.99 at Amazon

If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans should do just the trick - and they cost even less than usual right now. There's a £20 price drop on the WH-CH510 headphones right now - with an impressive 35 hours of battery under the hood, quick charge, a mic for quick hands free calls, and even voice assistant compatibility.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: £129 £59 at Currys

Need some cheap wireless earbuds? Check out this fantastic deal from Currys, which cuts the price of the Sony WF-XB700 by £70. These sweat / water-resistant buds come with a nine-hour battery life and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N noise-cancelling headphones: £230 £119.99 at John Lewis

With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a pretty sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WHXB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

Not in the US or UK? We've rounded up the best Sony headphone deals in your region below: