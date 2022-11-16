Black Friday AirPods deals just dropped: $89.99 AirPods, $159 AirPods Pro

If you're looking to score early Black Friday AirPods deals - then you're in luck. Early Black Friday deals are live at Amazon, and the retailer just dropped some fantastic discounts on Apple's best-selling AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, and the all-new AirPods Pro 2.



Black Friday AirPods deals are some of the most popular offers during the holiday weekend event, and Amazon is giving us an early treat with today's discounts. The retailer has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99 (opens in new tab), which is our cheapest AirPods deal and just $10 more than the record-low. If you're looking to get your hands on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro, you can grab best-ever offers right now; the first-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $159 (opens in new tab), and the AirPods Pro 2 are down to $229 (opens in new tab).



The pricey and coveted earbuds rarely see significant discounts, and you'll typically find the cheapest prices during the Black Friday deals event. While you might see a slightly lower price tag during BlackFriday proper, because of their popularity, the best AirPods deals tend to sell out. Today's offers include record-low prices, and you're guaranteed to walk away with Apple's best-selling earbuds.

Today's best Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal is the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and still a great price for a pair of premium wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation): was $169.99 now $159 at Amazon

This Black Friday deal is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, adjustable silicone ear tips, and a handy charging case. The second-generation AirPods launched earlier this year with a number of upgrades, but they're almost $100 more expensive, so this is a more affordable way to get some of Apple's premium earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was $249 now $229 at Amazon

If you want to grab Apple's latest and greatest AirPods, Amazon just dropped the all-new AirPods Pro 2 to $229 - only $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

