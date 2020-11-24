Black Friday AirPods deals: the best AirPods Pro deal we've seen is still available

The Black Friday AirPods deals keep rolling in ahead of the big day on November 27, and the best deals we've seen on the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are still available in the US and the UK.

In the US, you can get the AirPods Pro for just $189.99 from Amazon-owned retailer Woot – a huge saving of over $59 compared to their $249 RRP, and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen so far. Meanwhile, UK readers can get the AirPods Pro for £199 at Laptops Direct – and overnight, Very has matched this brilliant price, too.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best AirPods deals in your region.)

These deals bring the AirPods Pro down to the lowest prices we've ever seen – and if you want to get your hands on the Apple earbuds, you'll need to act fast, as they could sell out quickly.

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals (US)

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. We'd recommend acting fast, as deals like this tend to expire very quickly – though you should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Not sure about buying from Woot? You can still save a lot of money on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, which has cut the price of the earbuds to $199.99 ahead of Black Friday. While this deal isn't quite as impressive as the $194 we've seen in previous days, it's still a great saving, and you have the added peace of mind that comes with shopping from a trusted retailer.View Deal

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals (UK)

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and right now, this is the best price for the true wireless earbuds available today.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Very

Prefer to shop at Very? The retailer has matched the brilliant Laptops Direct deal, saving you £50 on the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds.View Deal

The Apple AirPods Pro, come with active noise cancellation to block external sound, a new Spatial Audio feature that brings Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a slicker design that the regular 2019 AirPods. The AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case as standard, and are the most expensive AirPods on the market today.

The true wireless earbuds also come with Apple's H1 chip built-in, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

Looking for something a little cheaper? We've also spotted some great deals on the 2019 AirPods in the lead up to Black Friday, which you can find below.

The 2019 AirPods don't come with noise cancellation, but they are a cheaper alternative if you just want a hassle-free pair of wireless earbuds to listen to your music with. They're super-easy to pair with iOS devices, though you can use them with your Android devices, too.

More Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

You'll find the cheapest AirPods on the market with a $40 discount right now at Amazon. However, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price ever since last year's Black Friday AirPods deals – that means it might drop even further this year. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Walmart

This price initially dropped to $108 – the best deal we've seen by far – but has since risen to $149. Still, with $50 off, this is still a great deal from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. This deal is also available at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 2019 with Wireless Charging Case: £169 £157 at Amazon

This is a low price for the more basic AirPods, which don't come with the silicon tips but still have the excellent instant connection with iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch - plus you can wirelessly charge them, which always feels futuristic.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

Perhaps you just want some AirPods. True wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad, and you don't want to pay any more for them than you have to. This is a super low price, and worth grabbing now as it's the lowest we've ever seen.View Deal

Wireless Charging Case only: £79 £65 at BT

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.

Not in the US or UK? We've been scouring the web for the best Apple AirPods deals in every region. Plus, we're updating our guides to Black Friday AirPods deals and Black Friday headphones deals daily, bringing you the top discounts in the run up to November 27.