Best iPhone deals in the January sales: from cheap iPhones to the newest and best

If your New Year celebrations are less about how many snowballs you can knock back and more about how much money you can save in the January sales, then you're in good company. TechRadar has got very good at digging out the best cheap iPhone deals in the UK.

So whether you're looking to shave a little money off one of the latest iPhone 11 series handsets, or are an Apple devotee that wants to pay a lot less and is happier with an older model, we've unearthed iPhone deals for all tastes.

Let us not keep you from your mobile phone deals any longer - we don't have much more of 2019 to celebrate...

The best early iPhone deals of the January sales

1. iPhone 11 deals - 2019 affordability

iPhone 11: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Looking for the best iPhone 11 deals? This one is looking like a solid option. Absolutely nothing to pay upfront, 30GB of EE data each month and monthly bills that don't break the bank at £38. All together, this looks like one of the strongest iPhone 11 deals you can get.View Deal

iPhone 11: at Three Mobile| £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Need more data and don't mind paying a bit more? This deal will be the obvious choice. You're paying £39 a month and £29 upfront to get your hands on a massive 100GB of data. That's a great price considering all of the streaming you'll be able to do.View Deal

Compare all of the best iPhone 11 deals

2. iPhone 7 deals - Cheap iPhone

Compare all of the best iPhone 7 deals

3. iPhone 8 deals - Apple's mid-range hero

iPhone 8: at Affordable Mobiles | O2 | FREE upfront| 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £26pm

Much like the iPhone 7 deal above, this is one of those offers with an aim of making Apple cheap. With monthly bills of just £26, this stands out as an impressive offer on what is still a relatively new iPhone. And you even get an impressive 10GB of data.View Deal

Compare all of the best iPhone 8 deals

4. iPhone XR - bargains from last year's top

iPhone XR: at Three Mobile | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37 per month

After a recent major price change, we've lost a lot of our favourite iPhone XR deals. However, Three was there to catch us with this big data bargain. Low upfront bills, not much to pay each month and a massive 100GB of data to get excited about.View Deal

iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month

If you wanted to go even cheaper than what's available above, this deal gets you a load of data on the EE network for just £33 a month. Nothing to pay upfront and a data cap of 30GB top off this pretty impressive iPhone XR deal.View Deal

Compare all of the best iPhone XR deals

5. iPhone 11 Pro - go all out on your new phone

iPhone 11 Pro: at Three Mobile| £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

Finally, the iPhone deal for the person planning on going all out. Of course, you could go for the larger Pro Max model but we feel like the price of the Pro is a safer bet. While this may seem expensive at first glance, it is actually one of the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro deals around. And, there's even a massive 100GB of data on offer!View Deal