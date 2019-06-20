Australia vs Bangladesh live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Australia have won four of their five opening Cricket World Cup 2019 matches while still seemingly having an extra couple of gears to crank up. Bangladesh go into the match off the back of one of the most impressive performances from any team in the tournament so far. Today's showdown should be a fascinating clash and it's one you'll be able to watch no matter where you are in the world by using our Australia vs Bangladesh live stream guide below.

Live stream Australia vs Bangladesh - where and when Today's match takes place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Before the tournament, it was being touted as most batsman-friendly ground of the tournament. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For Aussie fans that's a 7.30pm AEST start. For those looking to cheer on the Tigers, play begins at 3.30pm Bangladesh Standard Time.

The Tigers somehow managed to chase down the West Indies’ 321 on Tuesday thanks to a dynamite batting display which saw them reach the target with 8.3 overs to spare, losing just three wickets in the process.

But the history books don't make pretty reading for Bangladesh, only winning one of the previous 19 completed matches between these two sides. There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza who was forced to drop out of fielding duties against the Windies after suffering a hamstring problem.

Australia on the other hand may be able to call upon Marcus Stoinis who appears to be back to match fitness after overcoming a side strain. Assistant coach Brad Haddin has admitted the Aussie's are still to find their best eleven and will be hoping today's match may provide some answers as they look to seal their place in the semi-finals.

You’ll be able to watch all the action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Australia vs Bangladesh live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the Aussies today: live stream in Australia

All of Australia's 2019 World Cup games are going to be shown via Channel 9 and the 9 Now app. That means it's completely free. So the only thing you need worry about now is staying awake for the whole thing, as it's due to start at 7.30pm AEST. For all other matches, you'll need to rely on Fox Sports or a Kayo Sports Package . You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch the game in New Zealand live stream

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan for FREE

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream Australia vs Bangladesh live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Australia vs Bangladesh is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh: US live stream