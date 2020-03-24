Is Argos still open after the coronavirus lockdown - and can you order home delivery?

Argos has announced the closure of its physical stores in a bid to protect its customers and staff from coronavirus. The veteran catalogue retailer, which has almost 50 years of history under its belt, is shifting focus to its online store, which currently remains open for business.

Argos online offers a vast selection of goods - and it claims to still be providing fast delivery too. So while you can't currently stroll down to your nearest Argos for a browse, you can still grab yourself an excellent Argos deal online and take advantage of the retailer's handy same-day delivery service.

Argos delivery starts at £3.95 for small items, which automatically entitles you to same-day delivery as long as you order before 6pm. If you're ordering larger items, you may be able to get free delivery, depending on what you're ordering and when you want it.

So if you're currently at home wondering how to entertain the kids, keep fit, or while away the hours with some games or shows - you’re in luck, as you can still buy all the things you need on Argos online.

We've included some helpful links below to get you to where you need to be quickly, as well as some advice and information regarding Argos delivery and store closures.

Argos home delivery

Quick delivery is what really sets Argos apart as a retailer as you can get same-day delivery for just £3.95 and Argos will even deliver 7 days a week - super useful if you're trying to fit delivery around a busy working from home or home schooling schedule.

If you're buying small items, which can be delivered by one person, then you're entitled to same-day delivery as long as you get your order in by 6pm. All small items cost £3.95 for delivery, so make sure you're taking advantage of the fast track same-day service that's on offer.

If you're buying large appliances then you'll get the added bonus of free delivery, although be aware that the fast track same-day delivery doesn't apply to these items. You can of course still go for the next-day delivery option, which also means you can pick the delivery time slot that's best for you.

For more information on Argos's delivery times and charges, you can visit their delivery FAQ here.

Are any Argos stores open right now?

Certain Argos stores that are part of Sainsburys supermarkets remain open for business currently, meaning you can make use of their click and collect policy if you’re on your way to pick up essential food items. We'd of course strongly advise against this, as it's essential that everybody puts the health of themselves and others above any other considerations right now. Thankfully Argos has some of the best home delivery in the business - it's fast, cheap, and above all else convenient - so there's no reason to not use it under current circumstances.

