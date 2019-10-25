Argos has slashed £170 from the price of its Samsung Galaxy S10e deals

Don't get jaded too quickly... we know that you're going to see a lot of news about discounts and price cutting as the shadow of Black Friday 2019 looms. Which is why we're trying only to tell you about the very best. And we reckon nearly £200 off Samsung's 2019 Galaxy S10e is well worth telling you about.

It's very simple - buy the Samsung Galaxy S10e SIM-free from Argos now and you'll trim the £669 RRP down to only £499. No catches. No cashback. No reward cards. Just the best price we've seen in the UK for this excellent phone.

You can click here to head straight through to the Argos site. But it's worth mentioning that only the Prism Green and Canary Yellow colours are included in the sale. Not that that's a bad thing - we really like the tones Samsung has chosen for its upper-mid-range S10e handsets.

There's no specific end date for these offers, but we're hoping these phones don't sell out before they get the chance to form part of the Argos Black Friday deals line-up.

Samsung Galaxy S10e from Argos | SIM-free | £669 £499

We reckon the mission statement at Samsung was pretty simple - take the Galaxy S10 flagship device and make it cheaper. Well Argos have taken that one step further again, with a massive discount. You still get that beautiful 5.8-inch AMOLED display, Android 9 OS and 128GB storage, only for much less! Note that this price is on the green and yellow versions only.

Tempted? We don't blame you - SIM-free Samsung S10e prices don't get better than this. And if you need a SIM card to put in your shiny new mobile, then we can help you there, too. Head over to our SIM only deals guide for the best options in the UK and get your data, minutes and texts sorted for as little as £4 per month.