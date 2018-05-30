Apple’s celebrating 10 years of Beats with new red-and-black themed headphones

Since its launch in 2008, Beats headphones have grown to become possibly the most iconic headphone brand in the world — its red 'b' logo is instantly recognizable, by even the most casual observer.

While we've seen less of the familiar red logo since Apple's acquisition of Beats in 2014, it's now returned in a big way with the release of the Beats' Decade Collection in celebration of the company's 10th anniversary.

Each product in the Decade Collection, which consists of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo 3 Wireless (which also features a special debossed earcup and includes a custom linen case), Beats X Wireless, Powerbeats 3 Wireless and urBeats3, is available in black with red accents (a color combo synonymous with the brand).

All of the items in the Beats Decade Collection are priced exactly the same as their regular counterparts, and are available now on Apple's online store as well as through authorized resellers.

If you aren't a fan of the Decade Collection's nostalgic red-and-black styling, there are a number of other colors and styles available on our best cheap Beats by Dre headphone deals page.