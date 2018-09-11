Apple Music finally sorts out its user interface

Despite past criticisms of it’s nonsensical user interface, Apple Music recently overtook Spotify in terms of subscriber numbers in the US, and with an organized new update, it could be about to become even more popular among music lovers.

In the update, Apple has made it far easier to browse through artist discographies, by sorting releases into studio albums, singles and EPs, compilations, and live albums, with studio albums appearing at the top of an artists’ profile to reflect their importance.

In the past, singles and albums were lumped together, meaning you would have to scroll through every single release to find the song or album you wanted to listen to - quite the undertaking for fans of prolific musicians like Elvis Presley, who appears on a staggering 313 albums.

Music discovery made easier

As a result of the update, many artists now have an ‘essential albums’ section, making it easier to quickly listen to the top hits from an artist you have recently discovered, not unlike Spotify’s ‘Popular’ section at the top of each artist profile.

This update comes after a series of changes in recent months, including a weekly ‘Friends Mix’ that allows you to discover what your friends are listening to, a ‘Coming Soon’ section to alert you to upcoming releases, and the ability to search for music with lyrics.

With iOS 12 expected to be revealed this week at the iPhone XS launch on September 12, it’s a busy time for Apple - however, we aren’t expecting any further changes to Apple Music to be announced at this time.