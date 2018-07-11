Anthem’s 4K E3 demo needed two GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards to run

At this year’s E3 gaming expo, Bioware’s Anthem astounded us with stunning 4K graphics that were running at a beautifully smooth 60 frames per second, and it’s now been revealed what kind of hardware was used to power the demo: two Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards.

The revelation comes courtesy of Mark Darrah, the game’s executive producer, who explained on Twitter that the demo was running on two 1080 Tis.

It was 2 1080TIsIt was running 4K 60 https://t.co/I9TU5tk98nJuly 10, 2018

While we always expected a graphically-demanding game to need powerful GPUs when running at 4K resolution and 60 FPS, the news that it needed two of the most powerful – and expensive – graphics cards in the world may dismay gamers without bottomless wallets.

Optimization optimism

However, before you start selling off various organs and other body parts to raise funds for a pair of 1080 Tis, it’s worth remembering that the E3 Anthem demo was still an early build of the game. There will be plenty of optimizations to ensure that the final product can run at 4K and 60FPS on less powerful hardware.

Darrah confirmed this in a follow up Tweet, after someone asked if we would need super high-end hardware to run it at 40K 60FPS, stating that the team will be optimizing the game right up until it's shipped.

We will be optimizing right up until ship https://t.co/P4ODZaQPbXJuly 10, 2018

Hopefully that means those of us with more modest gaming PCs will still be able to play Anthem at 4K when it launches on February 22, 2019.

Looking for a new graphics card? Check out our list of the best GPUs of 2018

Via Wccftech