Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz (33-2), is back in the ring for the first time since losing the Anthony Joshua rematch in December 2019, desperate to show that he shouldn't be written off. Read on as we explain how to watch an Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live stream Date: Saturday, May 1 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola ring walk time (approx): 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST Live stream: Fox Sports PPV (US) | Foxtel (AUS) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The Destroyer exploded onto the scene on a night that boxing will never forget, beating Anthony Joshua by TKO in the seventh round of their Madison Square Garden fight. He'd only been drafted in as a replacement opponent a month before the bout, and absolutely nobody saw him as a serious opponent for AJ.

It was one of the biggest upsets of all time, a fairy tale story for Ruiz, who became the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO champion in a flash, having not been considered a contender for most of his career.

He's looking to start working his way back towards those heights against 40-year-old veteran Chris "The Nightmare" Arreola (38-6-1), who has challenged for heavyweight supremacy three times, falling short against Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne, and Deontay Wilder.

It's a tough one to call, so follow our guide below to watch an Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola live stream online from anywhere.

Related: how to get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV

How to watch Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola in the US

The Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola fight is being shown live on Fox Sports PPV. The bout costs $49.99, and you can tune in across a range of devices, including your TV, laptop, tablet or phone. Coverage of the main card get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Ruiz and Arreola expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT, depending on how long the previous fights last. If you find yourself outside of the US and want to watch the fight just like you would at home, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Ruiz vs Arreola: live stream in Australia

The great news is that the Ruiz vs Arreola fight is not a PPV event Down Under, with Fox Sports set to show the action via Foxtel channel 505. That means you can also live stream Ruiz vs Arreola via Foxtel Now, which offers a range of plans starting from AUS$25 a month, however, new members get a 10-day FREE Foxtel trial thrown in. Coverage of the main card starts at 11am AEST on Sunday morning, with Andy Ruiz and Chris Arreola expected to make their ring walks at around 2pm. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Ruiz vs Arreola live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Can you watch Ruiz vs Arreola in the UK?