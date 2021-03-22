Amazon's Spring Sale is a great time to get a OnePlus device with up to £250 off

The Amazon Spring Sale has now arrived, packed with big discounts on a wide range of tech, household items and everything in between. And some of the best offers in this sale are the discounts on OnePlus phones.

The big-name brand has seen discounts going up to £250, knocking large chunks of cash off a number of mobile phone deals. These include both cheaper handsets like the OnePlus Nord and the brand's flagship OnePlus 8 Pro deals.

However, the best discounts here are the two more powerful devices - the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Both handsets receive the full £250 discounts, seeing some huge discounts.

We've listed all of these offers below for you to compare.

Amazon Spring Sale: All of the OnePlus deals

OnePlus 8 Pro | SIM-free: £899 £649 at Amazon

Until the OnePlus 9 series launches, this is the brand's best smartphone yet. It's in direct competition to Samsung's S21 and Apple's iPhone 12 making that £649 price tag pretty awesome. That's £250 off the original price for a top-tier camera, impressive processor, battery, screen and more.

OnePlus 8 | SIM-free: £599 £349 at Amazon

If you like the idea of the OnePlus 8 Pro but you can't get on board with the price, the OnePlus 8 could be a better option for you. With this discount, you're saving £250, now paying just £349. That's an awesome price for a 5G handset with high-end specs and a massive 4300mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord | SIM-free: £379 £349 at Amazon

While this is an excellent discount, the offer above makes it slightly obsolete - why get the Nord when you could have the OnePlus 8 for the same price?! But if you like smaller phones or the OnePlus 8 above runs out of stock, this £30 saving is still a great choice and one of the biggest discounts on the Nord yet.

