Amazon has slashed £80 off the already affordable OnePlus 7T

Looking for a high-end smartphone without the massive price tag that tends to come attached to it? The OnePlus 7T is a device that has fit that criteria well since its release, even more so now after an Amazon price drop.

Chopping a hefty £80 off the price tag, Amazon is now the cheapest place around to grab this handset (without going refurbished). Now you'll be spending just £469, putting it well below any other competing devices.

That makes this one of the cheapest deals on this device, if not the lowest since its launch! We've listed everything you need to know about the offer below. Or, head over to our SIM-free phones guide to see what else is currently available.

This cheap OnePlus 7T deal in full:

OnePlus 7T | SIM-free | 128GB: £549 £469 at Amazon

Dropped down to just £469, this saving is fantastic. With £80 off, this is the cheapest price around right now on the OnePlus 7T without going refurbished. That makes it a great counter-argument to Samsung, Apple and Huawei's latest devices.

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7T?

The OnePlus 7T strives in its ability to be an affordable powerhouse. Despite being almost half the price of most flagships out there, it possess very similar specs. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, superb internal performance and even a 3800mAh battery.

On top of all of that, the cameras are genuinely really impressive, especially at this price point. Overall, it is a phone hard not to recommend.