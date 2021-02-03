Amazon and Very are in competition to offer the cheapest iPhone 12 mini deal

With Apple's impeccable resale value, it is also no surprise that price drops with the iPhone creator are incredibly rare. That's why any price cut whatsoever is worth going for...even when you're saving just £20.

And that's what's available right now for iPhone 12 mini deals, with both Amazon and Very cutting £20 off the SIM-free price of the handset. That now puts the cost at £679 - a price only previously seen over Black Friday through the use of a special code.

Yes, £20 is nothing to shout from the rooftops about but this was about the maximum saving we saw from iPhone 11 deals...all the way through until the release of the iPhone 12!

You can find out more about these iPhone deals below.

This SIM-free iPhone 12 Mini deal in full:

CHEAPEST SIM-FREE PRICE iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £679

If you're looking to invest in the iPhone 12 mini, this is the cheapest SIM-free price yet, only matched via a discount code over Black Friday. We would be shocked to see this price drop much further anytime before the release of Apple's next iPhone, making this a perfect deal to get your hands on.



Why iPhone 12 mini deals might be perfect for you

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

It's also worth noting you can benefit from 5G with the iPhone 12 family being the first iPhones to have this capability. A long time coming for Apple, this is the icing on the cake of a premium array of stunning handsets.