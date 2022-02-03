Alpine skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Beijing 2022 features a grand total of 11 alpine skiing events for your viewing pleasure, and viewers will be able to enjoy events including the Men’s and Women’s Downhill, Super-G, Slalom, Giant Slalom, and Alpine Combined, as well as the Mixed Team Parallel. Fancy hitting the slopes? Here's how to watch every alpine skiing live stream wherever you are.

All this year's alpine events will take place at the National Alpine Ski Center located in the Yanqing competition zone. Situated in the Xiaohaituo Mountain Area, the skiing centre has an maximum grade of 68 degrees, making it one of the steepest courses in the world .

There are seven different slopes to pick from, each measuring around six miles long and full of large drops and sharp turns. Beijing 2022’s competitors are in for a treat...

Keep an eye on Mikaela Shiffrin from the USA, as the two-time Olympic gold medalist attempts to follow up on the impressive four medals she won at the 2021 World Championships.

Other countries to watch include Switzerland and France, who have multiple medal favorites in the competition, and Team GB's Dave Ryding will be looking to capitalise on his recent World Cup success. This year's Winter Olympics alpine skiing takes place from February 3–19. Below, you'll find all the information on how to watch an alpine skiing live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an alpine skiing live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the alpine skiing where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the alpine skiing from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Alpine skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and with Team GB veteran Dave Ryding on a high from his World Cup gold, there's a good bet there will be live coverage. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Alpine skiing live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the alpine skiing – that includes every event, so whatever you're keen on, you'll be able to watch. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Alpine skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the alpine skiing. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Alpine skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the alpine skiing. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the alpine skiing: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 3

Men’s Downhill, 1st Training: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 2) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT

February 4

Men’s Downhill, 2nd Training: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 3) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT

Click to see full alpine skiing schedule February 5 Men’s Downhill, 3rd Training: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 4) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 6 Men’s Downhill, Medal Run: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 5) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 7 Women’s Giant Slalom, Run 1: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 6) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Women’s Giant Slalom, Run 2: 5:45am GMT, 12:45am ET, (Feb 6) 9:45pm PT February 8 Men’s Super-G, Medal Run: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 7) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 9 Women’s Slalom, Run 1: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 8) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Men’s Downhill, 4th Training: 2:30am GMT, (Feb 8) 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Women’s Slalom, Run 2: 5:45am GMT, 12:45am ET, (Feb 8) 9:45pm PT February 10 Men’s Alpine Combined Downhill: 2:30am GMT, (Feb 9) 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Men’s Downhill, 4th Training: 6:15am GMT, 1:15am ET, (Feb 9) 10:15pm PT February 11 Women’s Super-G, Medal Run: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 10) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 12 Women’s Downhill, 1st Training: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 11) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 13 Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 1: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 12) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Women’s Downhill, 2nd Training: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 12) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 2: 5:45am GMT, 12:45am ET, (Feb 12) 9:45pm PT February 14 Women’s Downhill, 3rd Training: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 13) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 15 Women’s Downhill, Medal Run: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 14) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT February 16 Men’s Slalom, Run 1: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 15) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Women’s Downhill, 4th Training: 2:30am GMT, (Feb 15) 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Men’s Slalom, Run 2: 5:45am GMT, 12:45am ET, (Feb 15) 9:45pm PT February 17 Women’s Alpine Combined Downhill: 2:30am GMT, (Feb 16) 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 2: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 16) 10:00pm PT February 19 Mixed Team Parallel ⅛ Finals: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 18) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Mixed Team Parallel ¼ Finals: 3:47am GMT, (Feb 18) 10:47pm ET, 7:47pm PT Mixed Team Parallel ½ Finals: 4:14am GMT, (Feb 18) 11:14 pm ET, 8:14pm PT Mixed Team Parallel Small Final: 4:37am GMT, (Feb 18) 11:37pm ET, 8:37pm PT Mixed Team Parallel Big Final: 4:46am GMT, (Feb 18) 11:46pm ET, 8:46pm PT

