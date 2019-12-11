Airpods, PS4, Nintendo Switch and more - now is the time to get phone deals with free gifts

Sometimes around Christmas, you've got to get creative with how you get your hands on the perfect gifts. Make it yourself, pour money into big purchases or just pull out the classic 'money in a card' trick. Or scrap all of those ideas because there's one solution you might not have thought of.

Also need a new mobile phone deal? We hope so because this next bit relies on that! All year, we see retailers throwing in a host of free gifts alongside mobile phone deals but as we edge nearer to Christmas, those deals are looking better than ever.

There seems to be a constant carousel of combinations to go for. iPhone 11 and Airpods? It's there. PS4 and budget handsets? There's plenty. Even the top Samsung phone deals and a free Nintendo Switch.

What we're saying is that no matter what phone you had your mind set on buying this year, you will be able to pair it with a top tech freebie. That can then be passed on as a Christmas present for ultimate brownie points or kept for your self (we wouldn't judge).

Below we've listed all of the top tech gadgets around right now and a list of retailers you can find them paired with some solid mobile phone deals.

Free PS4

Buymobiles: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite



Affordable Mobiles: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite



Mobile Phones Direct: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Sony Xperia 10, Honor 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Huawei P30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, iPhone 8



Fonehouse: iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10e, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, OnePlus 7 Pro



iD Mobile: Sony Xperia L3, Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia 5, Sony Xperia 1

Free Nintendo Switch:

Buymobiles: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite



Affordable Mobiles: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite



Fonehouse: iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10e, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, OnePlus 7 Pro



Mobile Phones Direct: (Nintendo Switch Lite) Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Sony Xperia 10, Honor 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Huawei P30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, iPhone 8



iD Mobile: (Nintendo Switch Lite) Samsung Galaxy A10, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A40, Samsung Galaxy A20e



Virgin Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10

Free Xbox One:

Buymobiles: (Xbox One S - All Digital) iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10e, iPhone XR



Affordable Mobiles: (Xbox One S - All Digital) iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A40, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10e, iPhone XR



Mobile Phones Direct: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Sony Xperia 10, Honor 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Huawei P30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, iPhone 8



Free headphones:

Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Huawei P30 Lite, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy A40, Samsung Galaxy A70



Buymobiles: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus



Affordable Mobiles: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8, iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus



Mobile Phones Direct: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, Sony Xperia 10, Honor 20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Huawei P30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A70, iPhone 8



iD Mobile: iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7



Virgin Mobile: iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Sony Xperia 5, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Sony Xperia L3, iPhone XS, iPhone 8



How do I know which phone contracts with gifts are best?

While there are certainly some bargains to be had here, there are also a lot of mobile phone deals with free gifts where the cost of the gift is just dumped into your monthly cost.

Because of this, it is important to check just how much you will be spending and make sure the extra cost hasn't just been dumped on top. You can use our guides to the prices of these gifts and phone contracts below to work out the costs: