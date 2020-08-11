A brand new 65-inch Panasonic 4K TV is 30% off for early buyers – get it now

If you're after a brand new 4K TV, you may want to check out the early buyer discount Panasonic is currently running on two of its new-for-2020 TV models: the 65-inch HX940 and 43-inch HX580.

The HX940 is Panasonic's flagship 4K LCD TV for 2020, with its latest HCX Pro Intelligent Processor, as well as Dolby Atmos audio and universal HDR support (HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG and HLG Photo all included). There is a larger 75-inch model available, but only the 65-inch is getting the early buyer discount, which slashes 30% off its RRP to just £1,189.

The HX580, on the other hand, is a lower-range model, though still packing a 4K HDR screen and the same universal HDR support. It's only seeing a discount on its smallest 43-inch size – down to £349 from £499 – so may prove a real bargain for those after a compact and affordable set.

The HX940 will be better for those with higher picture expectations, or those wanting a TV with an HDMI 2.1 output (for 4K/120Hz video, or connecting next-gen game consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X). Both models feature the same 20W audio output, too.

Panasonic HX940 65-inch 4K TV | £1,699 £1,189 at Panasonic

This is Panasonic's flagship LCD 4K TV this year, meaning that any saving at all so soon is surprising.

Panasonic HX580 43-inch 4K TV | £499 £349 at Panasonic

A smaller and cheaper model, you're paying just £349 for a 4K HDR screen. Don't expect as premium processing as the HX940, but you're still getting fantastic HDR support at a very small size.

If you're after quality over a deal, though, you might want to consider the HZ1000 or HZ1500 OLED TVs, both of which received high-praising reviews from TechRadar.

Panasonic's LCD sets can get a bit overlooked, given how hard the company is pushing its premium OLED models. But its cheaper LCD sets are still well worth a look, especially given the broad format support you'll find even on budget models.

Panasonic has released a new mid-range OLED model for 2020, too – the HZ980 – which might offer a better price-to-performance ratio than the brand's other OLED sets.

