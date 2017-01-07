10 weird and wonderful gadgets from CES 2017

If you’re not ready to go the whole nine yards and fork out the money for a full smart fridge, you could always opt for this $150 fridge camera from Smarter instead. Finally, the light question will be answered.

The FridgeCam sits on the inside of your fridge and takes a photo of the contents each time you close the door, sending the image to a companion app on your smartphone.

It could be useful to remind yourself of what’s in there while you’re out grocery shopping but since the camera only captures what’s directly in front of it, you’ll have to remember the eggs and butter are on the back of the door for yourself.

According to Smarter, the camera will be able to let you know when foods are expiring and will provide you with recipe suggestions for what you've got in there which, we admit, actually is smart. And much more affordable than a full smart fridge.