How to find the International Space Station

Streaking across the sky after sunset can be seen one of humankind's greatest achievements: a permanent base in space, the International Space Station.

Okay, so it's not a Mars colony or a Lunar City, but the presence of six humans 250 miles above us is surely one of our greatest accomplishments of all.

Who's on board the ISS? Visit one of the best single-use websites around, How Many People Are In Space Right Now?, to find out.

It's easy to spot with the naked eye, and the sight of the ISS moving across the evening sky is the perfect way to kick-start some 21st century stargazing.