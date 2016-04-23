8 essential projects for the weekend

The weekend is here, and for those of us in the UK one of the year's big sporting highlights is happening on Sunday – the London Marathon. If you're taking part, or if you're inspired to take up running by the event, then we have the perfect 'How to' guide for you – and if you're watching from the sidelines we've got some great photography tips to help you capture the action.

If you're not in the UK, or have no interest in marathons, then worry not, as these guides can be applied to other sports as well – and we also have a healthy dose of non-sport related projects as well!

Get fit with the RunKeeper fitness app

If you haven't got in shape for Sunday's London Marathon by now then you might have left it a bit late. However, if you've been inspired by the runners, and fancy taking up running or jogging, then check out our guide on How to get fit with the RunKeeper fitness app, which is one of the best apps available for budding runners.

Take amazing photos of the London Marathon 2016

If you're heading along to lend your support to the runners in the Marathon, make sure you take your camera with you – and check out our guide on How to take amazing photos of the London Marathon 2016. You'll be amazed at the photos you can capture if you follow our advice.

Secure your wireless network

It's vitally important that you keep your home wireless network safe and secure – but don't think that just adding a password to it is enough.

This weekend is the perfect time to read our guide on How to secure your wireless network, to make sure your home Wi-Fi is as safe as possible.

Install Ubuntu on a Windows tablet

Are you a Linux fan who looks enviously at cheap Windows and Android tablets? While Android is based on Linux, it doesn't give you the full experience – but if you get your hands on a budget Windows tablet you can install the popular Ubuntu distro on it.

It's a bit fiddly, but it's a really cool project that can transform a budget tablet into a genuinely useful tool. To find out more, head over to our How to install Ubuntu onto a Windows tablet guide.

Fix your Mac if it won't start

Macs just work don't they? Well they do – until they don't, and then it's a bit of a nightmare. One of the worst faults is when a Mac or MacBook refuses to start at all, as it can make figuring out what's wrong a tricky proposition.

Don't lose hope though – we explain everything you can do to bring your Mac back to life with How to fix a Mac that won't start.

Recover lost or deleted files

There are few things worse than discovering that you've misplaced an important file. That's why we've put together a comprehensive guide on How to recover lost or deleted files, no matter if you're on Windows, Linux or Mac.

Use a file shredder to destroy your Mac's digital documents

Being able to recover deleted files can be a life-saver – but it also poses a security risk. Selling an old laptop or hard drive could enable people to access your files, even if you think they've been completely wiped.

So, if you're getting rid of a computer or hard drive, check out our guide on How to use a file shredder to destroy your Mac's digital documents, which will ensure that no one can access your personal files.

Create your own trackpad gestures on a Mac

Creating your own gestures for your MacBook can make working on your laptop even quicker and easier. Check out How to create your own trackpad gestures on a Mac to find out more.