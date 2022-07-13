The Open live stream 2022: how to watch British major golf online from anywhere

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are just some of the stellar names in contention at the most iconic course in the world this week, as 156 of the best battle it out for the Claret Jug at St Andrews in the 150th Open Championship. Does it get any better than this? Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 British Open live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable and satellite TV.

This is the 30th time The Open has been held on the Old Course at St Andrews, and 17 years after Jack Nicklaus stood atop the Swilcan Bridge and held his hand aloft, there are rumors that Woods may be about to follow in the Golden Bear's footsteps.

World No.1 and reigning Masters champion Scheffler is in the midst of one of the most impressive campaigns we've seen in recent years, and though No.2 McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, the Northern Irishman is also being hotly tipped in Fife, after strong showings at all of this season's previous three majors.

There's no doubt though, that the hottest player coming into The Open is Xander Schauffele, who's won two titles in the past three weeks alone, while Tyrrell Hatton, who's lifted two titles at St Andrews, and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick are two further British hopefuls in the frame.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a British Open live stream online so that you don't miss a moment from St Andrews. We'll also list tee times, leaders, and the latest St Andrews weather forecast further down the page.

How to watch The Open 2022: live stream in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch The Open on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 6.30am BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 9am for Round 3, and 8am for Round 4 on Sunday. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the 2022 British Open on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch an Open Championship golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a British Open golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

2022 British Open TV schedule

The 2022 British Open is being shown across Peacock TV (opens in new tab), NBC and USA Network in the US. It's an extremely convoluted broadcast schedule, but the main thing you need to know is the best of the action will air on Peacock and NBC. (All times ET) Thursday, Round 1 - live coverage is on Peacock from 1.30am to 4am; USA Network from 4am to 3pm; and Peacock from 3pm to 4pm. Friday, Round 2 - it's on Peacock from 1.30am to 4am; USA Network from 4am to 3pm; and Peacock from 3pm to 4pm. Saturday, Round 3 - it's USA network from 5am to 7am; then Peacock and NBC from 7am to 3pm. Sunday, Round 4 - live British Open coverage is on USA Network from 4am to 7am; and finally Peacock and NBC from 7am to 2pm.

How to watch 2022 British Open: live stream golf in the US without cable

How to live stream The Open golf in Australia

How to watch 2022 Open Championship: live stream golf in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, golf fans can watch the 2022 Open Championship via TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that the networks are only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Coverage gets underway at 7am ET / 4am PT for both Rounds 3 and 4. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

Where is the 2022 Open Championship?

The Open returns to St Andrews for the first time since 2015, with the world’s greatest players competing for the Claret Jug on the Old Course, the oldest and most famous golf course in the world.

St Andrews isn't due to host The Open again for at least the next five years.

Who are the favourites for the 2022 Open?

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler enters The Open as one of the standout favorites for the Claret Jug. The world No.1 has won a further three PGA tournaments this year, and is on course for one of the greatest seasons golf has ever seen.

It's been a quiet campaign by Jon Rahm's standards, but as one of the most consistent golfers in the world over the past few years, it would be little surprise if the Spaniard was in contention come Sunday.

Though eight years have passed since his latest major victory, Rory McIlroy is playing some of his best golf in years, while Xander Schauffele is one of the in-form players coming into the tournament.

How much does the winner of The Open Championship get?

While The Open ranks last among golf’s four biggest tournaments in terms of prize money, the winner and top finishers still pick up a bumper payday.

There’s been a hefty increase over the last tournament's winnings, with the prize pool increasing this year to $14 million (£11.2 million), up from $11.5 million (£8.02m).

The winner will pocket £2 million ($2.5 million), up from £1.489 million ($2.07 million) a year ago.

Who qualifies for The Open?

Whether their loyalties lie with the PGA Tour or LIV Golf, The Open Championship is the tournament every pro golfer wants to play in, but there are only 156 places available. Players can qualify in one of four ways.

The most common for top-tier stars is through exemption. The top 50 players on the current Golf World Rankings all qualify in this way, as do the top 10 players from the previous British Open Championship. All players who have won one of the other three majors in the previous five years also receive an exemption, as do the top 30 players from previous year’s PGA Tour money list and those on the European Order of Merit. Finally, all previous Open Champions under the age of 60 also get an exemption.

Players that don’t make the exemption criteria can get an invite via the Open Qualifying Series (OQS), and also via local qualifying. Finally, if the field size has not reached 156, players that have the highest rating in the official golf rankings that haven’t already qualified will get the nod.

Who won the 2021 Open Championship?

Collin Morikawa won the 2021 Open, which was held at Royal St George's in Sandwich, England.

The American finished 15-under-par on his Open Championship debut, two strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth, to earn his fifth PGA Tour title and his second major.

The tournament tees off on Thursday, July 14, with the final round set to be played on Sunday, July 17.

British Open 2022: weather forecast for St Andrews

Rounds 1 and 2 are expected to play out in fresh and breezy conditions, before the clouds give way to glorious sunshine at the weekend. The transition to calmer weather will no doubt come too late for some.

With the Firth of Tay to the north, the Firth of Forth to the south, and the North Sea to the east, the Old Course at St Andrews is more susceptible to the elements than most.

And because all groups tee off on the first hole, weather conditions for the early groups can be wildly different for the later groups, with players often ruing their luck at falling on the "wrong" side of the draw.

Why is Phil Mickelson allowed to play at the 2022 British Open?

Phil Mickelson is one of several players taking part in the 2022 Open Championship, along with Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, despite no longer being a member of the PGA Tour.

Lefty was the highest-profile player to be suspended from the PGA Tour because of his involvement in the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf breakaway tour.

Others, such as Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen, opted to jump before they could be pushed, resigning their memberships when it became clear they'd no longer be welcome on the PGA Tour.

However, as The Open Championship is hosted by the The R&A, the PGA Tour and the Professional Golfers' Association of America have no say in who gets to compete in the event.

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Open Championship this year?

Tiger Woods withdrew from last month's US Open in an effort to build up his strength for what's rumored to be his last real bid to lift the Claret Jug at the Old Course.

The 46-year-old, who has won the Open Championship three times - twice at St Andrews - is recovering from a life-threatening car crash, but the process isn't going as smoothly as everybody had hoped.

He was in visible pain when he made his comeback at the Masters in April and competed at the PGA Championship in May, though he still made the cut at both events.

However, he opted out of the latter stages of the PGA Championship when the condition of his leg worsened, and there are rumors that, whatever happens in Fife this week, he's planning to hang up his clubs for good at the end of it.

Who has won the most Open Championships?

Harry Vardon (1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914) has won The Open Championship more times than anybody else, though curiously, he never lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews. He won the tournament three times at Prestwick, twice at Royal St. George's, and once at Muirfield.

His contemporaries James Braid (1901, 1905, 1906, 1908, 1910) and John Henry Taylor (1894, 1895, 1900, 1909, 1913) each won The Open five times, as did Peter Thomson (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965) and Tom Watson (1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983).

Pádraig Harrington was the last player to win consecutive Open Championships, which he achieved immediately after Tiger Woods.