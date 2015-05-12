How to get started with a DSLR

DSLRs are still regarded by most as the top choice for anyone serious about photography, but their design and operation is quite unlike other cameras, and this adds to the idea that they're a super-complicated breed apart from all the rest. But there's no need to feel overwhelmed by all the different buttons and controls around the body because the differences are largely superficial. Read on to find out how to use all the key controls and get shooting straight away.

If you haven't got a DSLR camera yet, but are looking to make a purchase, then check out our buying guide for the best DSLRs for beginners.