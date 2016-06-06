How to use Google Now

The way we use our smartphones and computers is changing all the time: they're no longer dumb terminals waiting for our input, they're smart devices ready to bring up apps, alerts, news, travel times and other information even before we know we need it.

Nothing epitomises this recent shift better than Google Now: Google's smart digital assistant is designed to do a lot of the jobs a real flesh-and-blood assistant does, learning about your habits and preferences and tailoring your mobile experience accordingly.

Google Now is designed to be as simple and intuitive as possible on the surface - otherwise it wouldn't be very helpful - but dig deeper and you can tweak and customise the app in a variety of ways. Here's how to get the best out of Google Now.