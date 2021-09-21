How to watch Microsoft's September 22 hardware launch event live

Microsoft is set to host a big hardware event on September 22, where we're expecting to see a wide range of Surface devices, like the Surface Book 4 and even the Surface Duo 2 – just in time for the Windows 11 launch.

The event is set to take place September 22 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, which is 1am AEST on June 25.

We've started to see a ton of leaks suggesting that this could be one of Microsoft's biggest hardware events in a while, from FCC documents surfacing about the Surface Duo 2 to some leaked information about a Surface Pro 8 that may star in the event.

So, read on as we show you how to watch the Microsoft September 22 event wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Microsoft September 22 event live

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft September 22 event is live on, well, September 22, and is scheduled to start at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, which is 1am AEST on September 23.

You can watch it on Microsoft's Windows Event page which will host the livestream – you might want to add a reminder to your calendar so you don't forget.

It's likely that Microsoft will also be streaming this event on its YouTube channel, but there isn't a listing up at the moment. We'll update this page as soon as we see one go up.

We will also be doing a live blog for this September 22 event, so even if you can't watch, you can keep up with all the latest Microsoft Surface announcements as they happen.

What do we expect from Microsoft's September 22 event?

As far as computing hardware goes, it's been a pretty slow year for Microsoft. We did get the Surface Laptop 4 back in April, but beyond that, we haven't seen the Redmond company launch anything of note – which means this Microsoft September 22 event could be huge.

One of the biggest announcements we're expecting to see is a Surface Pro 8, as it's been nearly two years since Microsoft launched its previous Windows 10 tablet. And, with Windows 11 also right around the corner on October 5, now's the perfect time for Microsoft to announce a new version of its most popular device.

And because a new operating system launch is a huge event for the company we're sure many of its popular devices are going to get a fresh coat of paint (and silicon). Chief among these is the Surface Go 3 and the Surface Book 4, both of which are in dire need of some more powerful components, and the latter of which really needs some slimmer bezels.

Hopefully, Microsoft will use this event to really show off what its design labs are capable of, with some more modern designs.

It's also possible that we'll see the follow-up to the controversial Surface Pro X. Windows on ARM has come a long way, and with Apple jumping on the ARM train, we wouldn't put it past Microsoft to announce something similar – we've already been hearing some rumors to that effect.

Finally, it's been a little over a year since Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo. Now, that device was especially divisive, mostly thanks to some dodgy software. But, some leaked FCC documents suggest that a Surface Duo 2 could be at the event. Microsoft has had a year to work out the kinks with its productivity-focused handheld, so it would be awesome to see it make a comeback, fulfilling its promises.