How to update Android apps

Quick steps

Open up the Play Store

Press your profile icon and select 'Manage apps and device'

In 'Overview' select 'Update all' or 'See details' to pick which apps to update

Sometimes you'll try to open a much-used Android app and find that it needs to be updated to run. Maybe this will be an online game, or a streaming service, or just a social media platform.

In this case you'll want to update your Android apps to make sure you're on the newest version - in this guide, we'll run you through how to do that, as well as how to set this up to happen automatically.

An Android phone

A reliable internet connection

Apps which need updating

Steps

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) From your phone's home screen, find the Play Store app - here, it's in the second column, just below the search bar. Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) From the Play Store, find your profile - our icon is the red T next to the search bar, and yours will be in the same place. Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) Next, find Manage apps and device - it's just below the Play Points counter here. Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) Now, you'll see the updates list below the harmful apps checker - you can either Update all or select See details. Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) If you press See details you'll find a list of all your pending updates.

It's worth pointing out that you'll need a reliable internet connection to update Android apps.

to update Android apps. Firstly, open the Play Store on your phone - this is the app that you use to download more apps, and its icon is a blue, green, red and yellow right-facing arrow on a white background.

on your phone - this is the app that you use to download more apps, and its icon is a blue, green, red and yellow right-facing arrow on a white background. Next, to the right of the search bar, find your Google account icon and select it . In the drop-down menu that appears, select Manage apps and device.

In the drop-down menu that appears, select The following menu has two tabs - you'll start on Overview, which is the right one. You'll be able to see here the Updates available tab (if you have updates available, of course), which will give you two options. Update all will simply queue up updates for all the apps that need updates, while See details will show you a list of these apps.

tab (if you have updates available, of course), which will give you two options. will simply queue up updates for all the apps that need updates, while will show you a list of these apps. In See details, you can see which apps need updates, and select them to be queued individually, and also check out what the updates bring.

Want to get apps to automatically update? Here's how.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) From your phone's home screen, find the Play Store app - here, it's just below the search bar on the second column. Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) From the Play Store, find your profile - our icon is the red T next to the search bar, and yours will be in the same place. Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) Next, find Settings - it's quite near the bottom of the list. Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) Find Network preferences - it's the second down on this list. The extra options pop up when you select it. Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar / Google) When you press Auto-update apps this option will appear.

Follow the above steps but don't press Manage apps and device . Instead, on this drop-down menu, select Settings.

. Instead, on this drop-down menu, select In the resulting menu, find Network preferences and here select Auto-update apps.

and here select Now you'll get a choice of how apps auto-update - you can get them to do so over any network (including cell), just over Wi-Fi (which we'd recommend) or not auto-updating at all.

Final thoughts

Updating your Android apps can be an important task, that lets you access new features for the apps you use every day.

Not only that, but some apps, especially ones that require you to be online, make you update before you use them - so this is a really important tool for some.

We'd definitely recommend you set your Android apps to auto-update, saving you the hassle of doing it manually, but if you prefer to know everything that's going on with your mobile, maybe you'll want to enable updates yourself.