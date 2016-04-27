How to use Macrium Reflect Free to back up your PC

Drive images are an essential part of your backup plan because they take an exact copy of your entire hard drive – the problem with the Windows Backup tool is that each drive image it takes is a completely new copy of your drive, taking time to complete and eating up precious hard-drive space in the process.

Macrium Reflect Free offers a number of advantages over Windows Backup, most notably support for differential backups. These only record the changes made since the last full backup was taken, which not only speeds up the backup process, but also leaves more free space on your backup drive too.

In this tutorial we'll show you how to set up Reflect Free to back up your drive, then – if the worst happens – restore the latest backup so you can quickly recover from a crash or simply undo your most recent changes.