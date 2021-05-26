This Shark vacuum cleaner is (almost) at its lowest price ever

The best vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to remove all dust, pet hair and other debris in their way, but are easy to maneuver, ensuring cleaning your home is a breeze. However, they can be a costly purchase so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 40% off the price of the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright, reducing it to £199.99 from £329.99 . A saving that’s almost as good as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the smart light bulb deals in your region.)

Today's best Shark vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright: £199.99 £329.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £130 off the cost of this corded vacuum cleaner, which has as a lift-away dust canister that can be detached from the main wand and handle when cleaning stairs. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this vacuum cleaner – it dropped to £174 in January this year – this is still a good offer and it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this vacuum cleaner deal now.

In our tests, the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 rivalled Dyson’s V11 range of cordless vacuum cleaners when it came to sucking up dust, cereal, pet hair and human hair with one slow pass over the dirtied area. It also has Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature to prevent hair from getting tangled around the brush roller.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, and we expect to see good deals during the event. The Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright may be discounted even further on Prime Day but we'd still recommend snapping it up at this price if you've had your eye on the vacuum for a while.

Corded vacuum cleaners tend to be slightly heavier than the best cordless vacuums, and the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright is no exception, weighing in at 6.4kg compared to the Dyson V11, which weighs 3kg. That said, we still found it was easy to maneuver over all floor types, and as it’s a corded model, you don’t have to interrupt your cleaning session to charge the battery, as you would with a cordless vacuum.

More Shark vacuum cleaner deals