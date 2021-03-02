This Shark vacuum cleaner deal will kickstart your spring clean

The best vacuum cleaners are powerful enough to remove everything in their way, from dust and pet hair to larger debris like cereal, but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just discounted one of the best vacuums we’ve tested.

In the UK, the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 has been discounted by more than £100, bringing it down to just £229 – that’s a 31% saving on the RRP.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Shark vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

This isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the corded vacuum cleaner – it has dropped to £174.30 in the past – but if you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner it represents a good saving.

Today's best Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 vacuum cleaner deal in the UK

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 vacuum cleaner: £349.99 £249.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £100 off the price of the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801, making it £229. It’s not the best deal we’ve seen for this corded vacuum, which has Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap feature to prevent hair getting tangled around the brush roller – it’s been as low as £174.30 in the past – but if you want a vacuum now this is a good deal, and we’re not sure when it will be discounted to this price again. View Deal

The Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright NZ801 has two motorized brush rolls in the cleaning head that impressed us by sucking up flour, oats, and even nuggets of cereal. The dust canister can also be lifted away from the main section, which makes it lighter and more flexible when cleaning stairs, or sucking cobwebs away from ceilings.

