This Cyber Monday deal brings a Ninja multi-cooker to a record-low price

Looking for a great Instant Pot Cyber Monday deal? Amazon has slashed 41% off the price of the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer OS301, bringing it down to $199.99 from $118.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen from this Instant Pot alternative, which can hold up to a 5lb chicken. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Cyber Monday Ninja Foodi deals where you are.)
Instant Pot is the name most associated with multi-cookers that offer an array of different cooking styles in one appliance, but it’s not the only brand that makes them, and Ninja’s Foodi range of multi-cookers is a strong rival.
This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, which, unlike Instant Pot cookers, doesn’t require an additional lid to air-fry. It can also pressure-cook, slow-cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot.
This Cyber Monday deal is in stock and ready to ship, and we’d recommend snapping up this discount immediately, as it’s only available today, and it's not clear when this multi-cooker will drop in price again.
Today’s best Cyber Monday Ninja Foodi deals in the US
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer OS301:
$199.99 $118.99 at Amazon
Save $81 - This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Instant Pot alternative. It comes with a 6.5-quart cooking pot and 4.6-quart crisper plate, both of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. On test, we were impressed with the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer as it was simple to use, and ensured meat was tender after just 60 minutes of cooking.
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 6.5-quart pressure cooker with SmartLid OL501:
$279.99 $179.99 at Ninja
Save $100 – Alternatively, the latest Ninja Foodi pressure cooker offers even more cooking methods, including a handy new steam-air fry function that introduces steam when air-frying to keep foods moist and succulent, while still ensuring they cook quickly with a crisp finish. This is the first price drop we’ve seen for this multi-cooker, which was introduced in September this year, providing you use the promo CMonday100 at checkout.
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL Pressure Cooker:
$349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $100 – Ninja’s Black Friday offer on its newest top-of-the-range multi-cooker is also still running. It offers the same cooking functions as the model above, but has a larger 8-quart capacity and comes with a built-in thermometer that enables you to monitor the temperature of meats and fish to ensure they're not over-cooked.
Today’s best Cyber Monday Ninja Foodi deals in the UK
Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker:
£299.99 £249.99 at Ninja
Save £50 - In the UK, the multicooker is known as the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 SmartLid, and while it doesn't have the same level of discount as in the US, you can still nab a 17% saving off the retail price, and this is the lowest price we've seen yet. It comes with a couple of additional steam functions compared to the US model: steam roast, and steam bake, which is ideal for making bread.
