The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2023: top sales to shop right now

The Cyber Monday air fryer deals are back for 2023. Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals on the best air fryers available, including top brands like Ninja, Tefal, Gourmia, Bella Pro, and more.

Cyber Monday deals will be live until midnight, November 27, in the US and UK. Until then, you can snap up an air fryer at potentially huge discounts – with some up to 76% off.

Below, we've listed links to the best sales in the US and UK, followed by today's best early Cyber Monday air fryer deals that you can shop right now. Keep checking back, as we'll update this page periodically as Cyber Monday goes on.

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals (US)

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $79 at Amazon

One of the most popular air fryers on the market, the Ninja AF101 enjoys a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon, with many users praising it for its quality and performance. It also has four different cooking modes, and it's currently 31% off right now with this Cyber Monday deal. This is a 4-qt capacity air fryer, however, so it's best for smaller households

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for just $29.99 - the lowest-ever price. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer: was $359 now $215.40 at Amazon

We're already impressed by its air fryer function, which we food to deliver the crispiest-on-the-outside, juiciest-on-the-inside results we've ever seen from an air fryer. For that price, it offers two additional cooking modes too - Chef Mode and Probe Mode - for the perfect pro-level results. This is a new product from Dreo, but it's already discounted for a Cyber Monday treat. What's more, it's way cheaper than it was last week!

Dreo Air Fryer: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you want a more affordable Dreo air fryer, this Cyber Monday air fryer deal might be more your speed. At 22% off, it's more affordable than ever, although it is a small-capacity one with its 4L basket. While it's small, it's very versatile, with 9 cooking functions. Plus, Dreo rolls out new recipes every month in its app so you never have to cook the same thing twice in a week.

WHALL 6QT Air Fryer Oven: was $349.99 now $81 at Amazon

We normally stay away for super pricey air fryers since there are already so many good ones that cost much less, but this 76% deal is too good to pass up. Originally $350, this premium Whall model has dropped to under $100, making it a must-grab if you're looking for a Cyber Monday deal on an air fryer to serve a small or medium-sized household. Be sure to tick that coupon box to get that extra $5 off.

Beelicious 8-in-1 Smart Compact Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Who says air fryers can't be fun? This one from Beelicious comes in several different colors - though there are only some colorways that offer this discount. For Cyber Monday, it's 55% off, a stellar discount.

ULTREAN 5.8 Quart Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon

With over 12,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, this is an air fryer that's been tried and tested in the real world. Users praise it for being easy to use and clean, and for its solid performance. And right now, it's 20% off, with an additional $20 voucher taking it down in price even further.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This 6-qt capacity multi-cooker from Ninja can not only air fry, but it can also bake/roast, air broil, dehydrate, sear & sauté, and slow cook. It even has sous vide capabilities and can whip up a meal in 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. This Ninja Cyber Monday deal knocks 50% off its list price, making it an amazing deal just in time for your holiday prep.

Typhur Dome Air Fryer: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Want something better than all the other air fryers on the market? Consider this dome air fryer from Typhur, which not only has a large-capacity basket but also cooks faster than traditional air fryers - 30% faster, to be exact. It's also whisper-quiet and has a self-cleaning mode, so no more trying to scrub the inside of your air fryer in weird positions. It's pricey, but this Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off its retail price.

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Ninja

Getting a lofty 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review, this premium air fryer oven may be on the pricey side. However, it's more than worth it, considering it has two separate ovens that will let you knock two dishes off your list at once. This will save you a whole lot of cooking time for that holiday dinner. Right now, it's $100 off at the Ninja online store.

Best Cyber Monday air fryer deals (UK)

Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven: was £179 now £109 at Amazon

This powerful air fryer oven from Proscenic not only has 12 presets for cooking and 6 accessories but also a large capacity chamber to meet all your cooking needs. And it might just be the right air fryer to cook that turkey in for Christmas. At 39% off for Cyber Monday, this air fryer is also more affordable than ever, giving you £70 in savings.

Instant Vortex Plus 7.6L ClearCook Dual-Basket: £129 at John Lewis

One of Instant Brand's most popular air fryers is also its most versatile yet, which is why we've given it a 4.5 out 5 score in our review. This dual-basket version lets you cook two different dishes at once, saving you even more time. And right now, it's £40 off at John Lewis for Cyber Monday.

COSORI 5.5L Air Fryer: was £109.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Cosori has made a name for itself in the air fryer world with its budget models, but this mid-range one might just be worth checking out as well with its lofty 4.7 out of 5 rating and over 50,000+ reviews. Also coming in Burgundy and White, it offers 13 cooking functions and Thermo IQ technology for better results. And as a Cyber Monday air fryer treat, it's now under £80 - cheaper than it was last week.

COSORI Air Fryer 5.5L: was £119.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

This burgundy version of the Cosori 5.5L air fryer is just perfect for university students and those living in small flats. It's rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon and comes with four cooking functions. Right now, it's under £80, making it an absolute Cyber Monday air fryer steal.

COSORI Air Fryer TurboBlaze: was £159.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

With 9 cooking programs and 5 fan speeds, this new air fryer from Cosori will cook your meals in no time. It's apparently 46% faster than other air fryers, which makes it ideal for uber-busy households. And thanks to this Cyber Monday air fryer deal, you can get it for much less - as in new record-low less. This 25% discount knocks it down to a more affordable price.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

You've heard of dual-basket air fryers, but have you seen one with two different-sized basket? Now you have. This offering from Tefal has a 5.2L one for your main dish and a 3.1L one for your sides, each one capable of cooking at its own temperature and time. This air fryer will allow you to cook your entire dinner for half the time it would take if you were cooking one dish at a time. It's also cheaper than it was last week.

Tower T17021 Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation: was £69.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

Small households will get a lot of use out of this cheap 4.3L air fryer, especially now that it's almost 50% off, dropping its price down to well below £50 for Cyber Monday, cheaper than last week's. Tower might not be a known brand, but this model's 4.6 out of 5 rating from more than 29,000 reviews on Amazon is more than enough to convince budget consumers that it's a good choice.

Tower T17088 Vortx 9L Duo Basket Air Fryer: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon

Take 29% off this highly-rated air fryer from Tower. With an RRP of £139.99, it's certainly an affordable option for those looking for a two-basket, large-capacity air fryer. But with this Cyber Monday discount, it's now sitting in the budget market and at a new record-low price, giving you a lot of value for your money.

Russell Hobbs 26520 SatisFry: was £164.99 now £97.21 at Amazon

This multi-cooking air fryer from Russell Hobbs, which enjoys a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, hits a new record-low price this week with this Amazon deal. Now under £100, it's more than just an air fryer, offering 7 different cooking functions to cover most of your cooking needs.