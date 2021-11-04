The DreamCloud mattress is 40% off and it's a great pick for couples

The DreamCloud early access Black Friday sale has launched and for it the sleep specialist is offering a 40% saving on its Luxury Hybrid Mattress. The DreamCloud is a ideal for couples because it minimises motion, meaning you shouldn’t feel each other moving around so much during the night.

As it’s designed to offer comfort and support to all sleeping positions, the DreamCloud hybrid is also a good pick if you’re a side sleeper but your partner snoozes on their stomach or back. And with a 40% discount, prices now start from £599.40 (was £999), which is a good price for a top-rated hybrid. The maximum saving is £583.60 on the super king size.

There’s 20% off bed frames too, and this early Black Friday mattress deal is a new discount compared to what we’ve seen recently. Up until yesterday DreamCloud was offering a free adjustable pillow plus 40% off the Luxury Hybrid, one of our top picks of the best mattresses. So if you need a new base or frame, these now start from £267.40.

Image DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: was from £999 £599.40 at DreamCloud

Save up to £583.60 - The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid will support you in all sleeping positions. With a luxury firm feel (6.5 out of 10), this hybrid hits that sweet spot between proper back support and cosy comfort. Adaptive memory foam layers also relieve pressure and produce a relaxing, cradling effect along your entire body. View Deal

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid features multiple layers of memory foam and ActivEdge coils to deliver support across the entire mattress, so you can sleep well on every inch of it. The memory foam is breathable too, so you shouldn’t overheat. The Luxury Quilted Top doubles down on this.

DreamCloud has designed this hybrid with a sturdy foam base layer that provides a reliable foundation, plus a middle support foam layer that keeps your body aligned in every sleeping position.

If you want even more great savings from DreamCloud, then check out the company’s Essential, Premium and Luxury Bundles. You’ll save up to £805 on DreamCloud Bundles in the early access Black Friday sale. Each comes with a DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress, plus a mattress protector, duvet and bedding set. This includes the brand’s best pillows for sleeping.

The DreamCloud comes with a risk-free 365-night trial so you’ll have an entire year to make sure it’s right for you. It’s also compatible with the best mattress toppers for customising your comfort even further. There’s a Forever Warranty too, and the brand offers free shipping and free returns (some companies charge a fee for this).

This article is part of TechRadar's Sleep Week 2021 (running from Sunday 31 October to Sunday 7 November), our in-depth look at sleep and how to snooze better. We've teamed up with experts in their field to bring you proven sleep techniques and tips to help you drift off easier, and have rounded-up the best sleep kit to transform your bedroom into a den of zen.

Read more: