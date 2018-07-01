The best Sony Xperia XZ1 deals in July 2018

We've gathered up the cheapest Xperia XZ1 deals on the market - you can grab a contract deal for less than £25 a month, which we think is pretty impressive for a new mobile still in relative infancy. And it might soon get cheaper still, with the arrival of the Sony Xperia XZ2.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 was one of the best devices the Japanese company had ever created on release - even if the name doesn't exactly inspire adoration. It took on the big guns of the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 by toting a dust and water resistant design, packs a HDR display that means video will look fantastic and that's all on top of the latest and greatest Android Oreo software.

You should look below to check out our comparison tool where you can fiddle with the knobs and levers to find the best deal for you on the new phone. If you're not sure about this new phone from Sony, you can always check out our selection of the best mobile phone deals you can get right now instead - but not before scrolling to the bottom of the screen for a summary of our Xperia XZ1 review.

Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ1 SIM-free deals

Can't find a contract deal that suits you above? Why not buy the phone outright and pair it with one of our great SIM only deals?

You can usually get lots more data, minutes and even a few extras by grabbing a SIM only contract that's generally cheaper than if you buy the phone on contract. They start at around the fiver a month mark

Below you'll find a selection of the best SIM free prices for the unlocked Sony Xperia XZ1 to help you make up your mind on how to buy the phone.

Sony Xperia XZ1 review in brief

Solid but a little unspectacular

Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 19MP | Weight: 155g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 2700mAh

Dust- and water-resistant

HDR display great for video

First phone with Android 8 Oreo

Dated and bezel-heavy design

Sony kept its design language of the past few years with the Xperia XZ1 (the Sony Xperia XZ2 is more of a departure), but it feels much more premium than recent iterations. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display that is capable of HDR, which means supported content from the likes of Amazon, Netflix and YouTube look fantastically bright and clear on the phone screen.

It packs the latest Snapdragon 835 processor alongside 4GB of RAM that will mean you can push your phone to do anything you expect to on a smartphone, plus the predictive autofocus-toting 19MP camera is also impressive, especially if you deep dive into the manual mode provided by Sony.

