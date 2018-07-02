The best Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact deals in July 2018

Believe it or not iPhone X fans...not everybody wants to remortgage their house to afford the latest and greatest smartphone. And while all the headlines scream and shout about expensive flagship phones, the likes of the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact (and its successor the Xperia XZ2 Compact) are flying the flag for new mobiles that combine quality with affordability.

And while it may feel like phones are getting bigger and bigger (say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8), the success of the Apple iPhone SE proved that there's still a huge appetite for more diminutive handsets. We can see why the small form of the Xperia XZ1 Compact was so popular on release.

You can get the XZ1 Compact for less than £20 a month after a perfectly reasonable upfront spend. We've scraped the UK's retailers and networks to find the cheapest XZ1 Compact deals around. If you're looking for a bargain, you'll find it here....

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact review and specs in brief

Small in stature, big in quality

Screen size: 4.6-inches | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | Rear camera: 19MP | Weight: 140g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | External storage: Up to 2700 microSD | Battery: 3300mAh

Handy dimensions

Bang up-to-date with Oreo

Lots of power

Maximum 32GB storage

The XZ1 Compact has got that familiar Xperia design - simple and classic - but it really packs a punch and is perhaps the best small-form-factor Android phone on the market right now. It's a fantastic choice if you need a high-performance device you can use one-handed.

If you feel like the XZ1 Compact looks a little dated - it doesn't move things on from previous generations a great deal - then it may be worth taking a closer look at its successor the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact review