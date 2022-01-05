The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals to pre-order now

The long awaited follow-up to the first handset awarded the 'Fan Edition' model name, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was finally unveiled in January 2022, offering a hybrid between the brand's flagship smartphones and its more affordable mid-range devices. Bringing you all the top offers, get in the virtual queue with all the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals right here.

If you've been eyeing up Samsung's latest flagship handsets but aren't prepared to fork out that premium rate, the S21 FE provides a more affordable option with few sacrifices made in the process.

In fact, other than its size, the S21 FE is a near carbon-copy of its flagship counterparts. It sits between the S21 and S21 Plus with its 6.4-inch screen, hosting a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which offers a bright and punchy experience, with the added fluidity of the same 120Hz refresh rate.

Its rear camera module is also the same, with the main 12MP camera bundled up with a 12MP ultrawide and a slightly less superior 8MP telephoto lens (compared to the S21's 64MP). What it lacks here is made up in its selfie camera, though, with a 32MP lens, an upgrade from the 10MP found on the S21 models.

One of the few differences is its plastic shell, which Samsung has commonly adopted to shave off a few pounds in its mid-range offering.

The S21 FE packs the Snapdragon 888, which boasts the latest 5G connectivity, as well as a 4,500mAh battery cell. In terms of software, it runs Android 12.

On this page you will find all of the cheapest prices available across Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-order deals. Or if you're looking for something even cheaper, check out Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals, which have now received a price cut.

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals:

If you've got the financial means to do so, you may decide that you'd sooner not be tied into a contract with one network and instead buy the handset outright and combine it with a more flexible SIM only deal.

If that sounds like you, the Samsung S21 FE's RRP starts at £699 SIM-free, increasing in price to £749 for its 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. If we're honest, that's a little bit more expensive than we'd expected on release, but still comes in less than the S21.