The best Samsung Galaxy S10e deals in June 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals will seem like the perfect choice for a lot of Android fans. Offering a stylish design, powerful specs and a rapidly dropping price tag - there's a lot to love here.

Editor's Pick Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S10e (Green) Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: O2

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

3GB data

Colour: Green upfront £49.99 £28 /mth Free Delivery View Deal at Mobile Phones Direct

So what do Samsung Galaxy S10e deals look like. Well generally speaking, they're around £100 cheaper than the equivalent tariffs on its two bigger brothers. Costing just £669 outright from Samsung itself, Galaxy S10e deals are definitely bucking the trend of rising prices.

While it doesn't quite have the same smarts as the two bigger S10 devices, the S10e is an all-round solid phone. It's sporting a 3100mAh battery and 8GB ram, showing its up to the challenge internally.

And while on the outside, you're getting dual-main cameras instead of three - they’re still packing 12MP and 16MP sensors, so are bound to still take some cracking snaps. The Full HD+ screen is well up to the standard we’ve come to expect from Samsung mobile phones, and 6GB of RAM is no short shrift for a mobile phone in this price range.

Obviously, this won't be up to the task of competing with the new Samsung Galaxy S20 deals now on the market but it does have one factor to top them...a much much cheaper price tag.

And you’re in the right place to discover all the very best Galaxy S10e deals available. Keep reading to learn more about the cost of the Samsung S10e and, most importantly, to check out our price comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals: The top option right now

Samsung Galaxy S10e | Three | £89 upfront | £79 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

Go with the Galaxy S10e on Three and you'll be getting a pretty strong 30GB of data at a price of just £31 a month and £79 upfront. That easily makes this one of the strongest available S10e deals out there right now. Total cost over 24 months is £823 Go to Three to see this excellent Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e handset: how much does it cost SIM-free?

We never thought we’d be sat here getting this excited over a price tag over £650! But the Galaxy S range has been sky rocketing in price so much since the release of the Note 9 that it’s genuine relief to know you can now buy one for £669. There’s only one version available in the UK and that's 128GB storage and in colours Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green and (our very very bright favourite) Canary Yellow.

You can buy it direct from Samsung here or check out our dedicated guide to the cheapest SIM-free S10e prices out there.

Want to see how that deal compares to the new S10? Then be sure to head to our guide of the best S10 SIM-free prices

Samsung Galaxy S10e review in brief

Top-end specs without the gut-wrenching price tag

Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2280 | Rear camera: 12 + 16MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 150g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3100mAh

Flat infinity-O display

Attractive price point

Handy size

Not the best on the market

Apparently the ‘e’ of the S10e’s moniker stands for ‘essential’ - we should have guessed that ‘economy’ doesn’t exactly create the right message. And you do indeed get all the essential features here, with a dual-sensor main camera, Full HD+ display, Android 9 compatibility and (hooray!) a headphone jack.

At the price, it was never going to be in the same league performance-wise as the S10 and S10 Plus. But then again...Just look at that price!

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10e review