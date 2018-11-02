The best Razer Phone 2 deals in November 2018

The Razer Phone 2 is here to take the original gaming smartphone to the next level. That means enhanced specs on things like the display and processing power while still keeping that gaming focus. There's even a snazzy new light up Chroma logo on the back to give this the flavour of the other Razer gaming gadgets out there. And you can now order your pick of the best Razer Phone 2 deals.

It wasn't long ago that even getting a computer with 8GB of RAM seemed like a level of power needed only for professional video editors. Yet now phones come with this super power. That means, as in the case of the Razer Phone 2, a super speedy handset capable of handling even the most graphically intensive mobile games. This is all coupled with a large 4,000mAh battery meaning the handset can still go the distance as your day to day phone. It should also mean all that processing power can keep you gaming on the move for longer than the average phone.

Expect there to be plenty of great deals on this handset, and of course the now older Razer Phone. First make sure there's nothing else on our best mobile phone deals list and if you think the Razer Phone 2 is the phone for you read on to find out the specs, what we thought in our review and some of the best deals out there right now.

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 23 deals ? Sort By Recommended Razer Phone 2 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £49 upfront £43 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Razer Phone 2 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £49 upfront £46 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Razer Phone 2 3 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 8GB data £49 upfront £49 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Razer Phone 2 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Unlimited data £49 upfront £49 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Razer Phone 2 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 12GB data £49 upfront £51 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Razer Phone 2 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 30GB data £49 upfront £55 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Razer Phone 2 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 100GB data £49 upfront £64 /mth View at Three 24 months Free roaming in 70+ worldwide destinations Discounts and freebies with Wuntu app EasyJet priority boarding and bag drop perks Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Razer Phone 2 SIM-free deals

If you're not fussed by the new iPhones then you could grab yourself a deal with the super-powered Razer Phone 2, priced at £779. Once you've got the phone itself you're then free to find even more savings by grabbing one of these great SIM only deals.

Going SIMO means you're not tied into a 24-month contract, so you have the flexibility to change networks and plans with much more regularity.

Showing 4 of 4 deals ? Sort By Recommended Razer Phone 2 1 £779.99 View Razer Phone 2 2 £779.99 View Razer Phone 2 3 £779.99 View Razer Phone 2 4 Shipping from Free £779.99 View

Razer Phone 2 review in brief

All the gaming power your could want on the move

Screen size: 5.72-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | OS: Android 9 Pie | RAM: 9GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Enhanced new screen

More gaming power

Light up Chroma logo

Outdated design

The original Razer Phone showed us that the smartphone is a viable gaming platform and the Razer Phone 2 takes that further with enhanced specs aimed at gamers.

That new 5.72-inch display is plenty clear with its QHD resolution, plus gaming is buttery smooth thanks to the Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage of games isn't an issue despite the 64GB onboard as there is microSD expansion. Battery life shouldn't be a problem either thanks to the 4,000mAh battery. If you don't mind the older bezel style on the screen this could be the gaming phone for you.

Read TechRadar's Razer Phone 2 review