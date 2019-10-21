The best OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro deals in October 2019

The second phone launch this year from OnePlus is the one for those not wanting to pay through-the-roof prices for a flagship phone - OnePlus 7T deals and OnePlus 7T Pro deals are blending affordability with top-notch specs.

And despite what the lack of 'Pro' in the title might suggest, OnePlus 7T deals will likely be the option most people will want to go for. It takes a lot of what makes OnePlus a competitive brand but drops the price tag way below the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10e and Google Pixel 3.

With the OnePlus 7T, you get a 3800mAh battery, easily pulling in over a days battery life. That's combined with some extremely powerful processing power, triple camera set-up, an AMOLED screen and an IP68 rating.

While all of those features are now common in flagship phones, its rare to see them at this price. But for those looking for something even more high-tech - that's where OnePlus 7T Pro deals step in.

Upgrade to the Pro model and you're getting a boost to the cameras, battery, processor, screen quality - pretty much the entire phone really. But it will come as no surprise that the jump in specs also means a steep increase in price.

Ready to choose between these two phones? We've listed the best OnePlus 7T deals and OnePlus 7T Pro deals below. Willing to hold out a bit longer? Black Friday is now just around the corner, tempting us with the likelihood of price drops on these handsets.

OnePlus 7T Pro review in brief

Flagship specs at a surprisingly affordable price point

Screen size: 6.67-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | Weight: 206g | Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 8MP | OS: Android 10 Pie | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4085mAh

Smooth and beautiful display

Packed with power

Giant battery

No wireless charging

Not much different to 6T

It's not hugely different to last year's OnePlus 6T and yet, this will be a perfect phone for many. It's packing OnePlus' impressive 90hz screen refresh rates, meaning crisp transitions between apps and pages, a massive 4085mAh battery and one of the best processors currently on the market. The cameras might not be Google Pixel worthy but they'll still garner impressive shots.

Read TechRadar's full OnePlus 7T Pro review

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro SIM-free deals

The OnePlus 7T - the cheaper of the two phones - comes in at a SIM-free price of £549, making it far cheaper than a lot of the other phones out there with similar specs.

Upgrade to the OnePlus 7T Pro and you'll be paying £699 to get the device SIM-free. No matter which of the two devices interests you more, you can pair them both with a cheap SIM only deal to balance out the costs.